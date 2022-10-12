University of Newcastle moves up in Times Higher Education World University Rankings

THE University of Newcastle has moved up one band in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and now sits in the top 200 to 250 universities out of almost 1800 institutions.
The annual rankings, released on Wednesday, evaluate universities based on indicators including research, teaching, citations, international outlook and industry income.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky AO said these and other recently released rankings demonstrated UON's continued focus on excellence.
"These rankings strengthen our reputation as a world-leading university for our regions, it reinforces that we are facilitating leading research, high-quality teaching and that we are engaging on the world stage," he said.
"The World University Ranking in particular reflects our research performance, which is an area where I am proud to say we have some of the best staff who continue to be pioneers in their field.
"UON is committed to research informed teaching and these results are a demonstration of the outstanding experience we provide to students.
"Students at our university have the opportunity to receive a world class education and be taught by leading scholars in our beautiful region, which is a tremendous opportunity."
UON pointed to leading researcher Dr Julia Cook - who is researching how housing and family finance impacts the lives of young people - as helping to improve its ranking.
UON currently sits in the globe's top 200 in the QS World University Rankings.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.