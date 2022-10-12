Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle moves up in Times Higher Education World University Rankings


By Helen Gregory
October 12 2022 - 8:00am
Vice Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THE University of Newcastle has moved up one band in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and now sits in the top 200 to 250 universities out of almost 1800 institutions.

