HUNTER teachers wore red on Wednesday to bring attention to their campaign for better pay and conditions.
Teachers across the state participated in the day of action to coincide with the Industrial Relations Commission beginning to arbitrate the government's award application for teachers. Some rallied outside the IRC in Parramatta and at the offices of Liberal and Nationals state government MPs.
The government wants to lock in pay increases of 2.53 per cent a year, but the NSW Teachers Federation said this was well below inflation, was a tangible wage cut and would make growing teacher shortages worse. It wants annual increases of between five and seven per cent.
NSW Teachers Federation regional organiser Jack Galvin Waight said Hunter teachers were "seeing red".
"They're furious and protesting today," he said.
"If the government isn't going to remove their award and it's just going to make shortages worse and affect students and teachers, then it's time for the government to go. Perrottet's time is up."
Federation representative at Belair Public Kellie Bevan said teachers were facing "unprecedented workloads and crippling conditions".
"Teachers are leaving the profession in droves and if we don't act now, our children won't have quality education in the future," she said. "We are burning out."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the government had set out a fair and reasonable offer.
"I hope the department achieves a pay rise for teachers at the IRC and an end to disruption to students and families caused by the union and backed by NSW Labor," she said.
A Courts NSW spokesperson said on Wednesday afternoon the ongoing matter had been adjourned to seek further submissions.
Mr Galvin Waight said the government wanted to lock in the below-inflation pay increases despite admitting salaries become less competitive over a teacher's career.
"The government's own briefings show NSW is 'facing a large and growing shortage of teachers' and the situation is only going to get worse with rising enrolments, an ageing workforce and 30 per cent decline in the number of people studying to become a teacher," he said.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
