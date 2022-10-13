HAMILTON-WICKHAM has seven players from last season's grand final for Saturday's replay with premiers Stockton at Lynn Oval, but retired all-rounder Sam Webber won't be one of them.
A mainstay for the best part of two decades, Webber retired after the 2021-22 decider and Hamwicks are now set to start life without him after last weekend's first round was washed out.
Webber's twin brother and former captain Matt remains in the XI along with current skipper Ben Balcomb, Matthew Shaw, Matthew Le Bas, Harry Dwyer, Tom Bailey and Shaun Burgess.
Jack Hartigan (Sydney) and Abe Gibson (relocated) join Webber in departures for Hamwicks this campaign with top-order batsman Rhys Hanlon (work) just unavailable at the moment.
New recruit Joe Hart (Uni), Mitch Ray and Ed Nott come into the team alongside Ted Bartlett, who only missed the title showdown six months ago because of COVID.
* WALLSEND host Toronto on Saturday and the Tigers get their first look at Maitland signing Cal Gabriel, who was unavailable for last weekend's season opener before it got called off.
The Kookaburras are likely without both Matt Somerville and Josh Newell in the 40-over fixture. Brendon Charlton has yet to feature on a team list.
* GREATER Hunter Coast, also now known as the Crushers, are scheduled to play their first home game of the women's under-18 Brewer Shield, hosting Bankstown at Woongarrah Sports Complex on Sunday. Round one against North Sydney was washed out.
* NEWCASTLE finished third at a rain-affected women's under-19 NSW Country Championships on the Central Coast last week.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
