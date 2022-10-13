Merewether captain Josh Geary remains uncertain if Michael Hogan and Simon Moore will play in 2022-23, either individually or combining forces, but says "there's always a spot for them".
Hogan recently retired from first-class cricket following a testimonial season with English county Glamorgan and is poised to return home to the Hunter region during the summer months.
Moore, a premiership-winning skipper at the Lions and stalwart of Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition, hasn't yet featured on the team list this campaign.
Both would be handy additions to Merewether's XI, fast bowler Hogan with the new ball and batsman Moore again holding the willow.
Hogan lined up at the Lions before debuting for Western Australia in 2009 and later joining Glamorgan, finishing his professional career last month with 931 wickets across all three formats.
Moore, a former NDCA player of the year and Australian Country Championships hall of famer, led Merewether to five straight titles from 2011-12 to 2015-16 and has been a mainstay for the club.
According to Geary there's been no commitment either way from the experienced campaigners, but he'd welcome both of them on board.
Geary also said the Lions are now likely without frontline spinner Tim O'Neill for at least the first half of the season, Sussex second XI representative Harry Phillips has just arrived and Tom McDevitt is currently away.
Merewether was among five wash outs last weekend but host first-round winners Wests at Townson Oval on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
