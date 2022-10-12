Luke Muddle remembers his first training session for seniors at Belmont like it was yesterday.
The Valentine junior, now aged 22, arrived keen to impress but the right-arm seamer was soon chasing leather.
"I remember rocking up to my very first training session and bowling to Ray Cooper, getting sent 100 metres to go and fetch a ball," Muddle said.
"The very first ball I accidentally bowled him a bumper. Ray being Ray he didn't like that and had to make a point. The second ball was a fully and it went straight back over my head.
"Two balls later he stopped and said: 'Are you Luke? Nice to meet you mate'. Welcome to Belmont."
The newly appointed Belmont captain feels like that introduction, combined with guidance from two of the club's most recent skippers Mark Littlewood and Marcus Hainsworth, have helped shape him as both a cricketer and leader.
"Obviously being a younger bloke coming into first grade then, it was a very high standard with Splint [Littlewood]," Muddle said.
"He was flexible but would also pull you up. He knows your level and knows where you can go, so if you're bludging he'll let you know about it which was good personally.
"Back then coming through the ranks you get babied a little in a sense, but especially playing with Splint and Cuss [Hainsworth] they sort of let you know if you messed up you messed up.
"So they've really helped me come where I am today with my cricket.
"Leadership probably more Cuss. I remember when he first took over he had a four-year plan and where he wanted to be then.
"The way he led the boys around and helped us gauge where we're at as a team and individuals. He always asked what you wanted to get out of the season, which helped develop me as a player but also as a leader in a sense.
"They were the two most influential leaders within [Belmont for me over the last decade]."
Belmont's XI is far different from their previous couple of grand final appearances, most notably just 18 months ago losing an epic decider to Wests at Harker Oval with Muddle saying "I've never played in a game like that before".
He admits not expecting the captaincy this early in his career, but can see a bright future.
"This year we know we're not going to be a great team, but we know we're building towards something," Muddle said.
Men's under-19 NSW Country squad members Joey Gillard and Riley Urquhart will be key for Belmont during 2022-23 with "workhorse" Dan Bailey (Charlestown) a major departure.
Muddle says the likes of James Burke and Cameron Claridge have now benefited from a season in the top grade.
Former first-class paceman Jamie Heath continues while Tony Bristow, curating at Cahill Oval, has put his hand up to play.
The Whips are away to Cardiff-Boolaroo this weekend.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
