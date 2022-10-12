Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Racing: Australian Bloodstock's Top Ranked suffers career-ending injury ahead of contesting Cox Plate

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 12 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Bloodstock's Irish import Top Ranked (centre, grey) running in last year's The Hunter feature at Newcastle Racecourse. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Australian Bloodstock director Luke Murrell has confirmed that Cox Plate-hopeful Top Ranked won't race again after suffering a career-ending injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.