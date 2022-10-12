Australian Bloodstock director Luke Murrell has confirmed that Cox Plate-hopeful Top Ranked won't race again after suffering a career-ending injury.
Murrell and fellow owners had their worst fears confirmed following scans of Top Ranked's tendon, damaged during trackwork earlier this week.
"He's finished racing," Murrell informed the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday.
Top Ranked, trained by Annabel Neasham, hurt his rear hind leg while galloping at Moonee Valley on Tuesday morning.
Reports say the Irish import was immediately treated by vets on the scene before being taken away in a horse ambulance around an hour after the incident.
Top Ranked was scheduled to run in next weekend's $5 million Cox Plate, fresh off success in the group 1 Epsom in Sydney.
Speaking prior to the devastating injury, Murrell felt the seven-year-old grey was a "genuine chance" in Australia's premier weight-for-age contest over 2040 metres after holding on for a dead heat with Ellsberg at Randwick on October 1.
"I thought we were going to shit in at the 200 [metres] and at the winning post I thought we got beat, so I was very pleased to get a dead heat," Murrell said.
"Cox Plate now and I can't wait for it actually. I think he's a genuine chance. Just got to run the trip. Run there and then the Mackinnon all going well."
Top Ranked arrived in Australia 12 months ago, first racing at Newcastle and finishing third in $1m feature The Hunter (1300m).
He was fifth in the group 1 Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m) in February before returning with back-to-back wins this campaign, group 3 Bill Ritchie Handicap (1400m) last month and Epsom (1600m).
Top Ranked had eight wins and four placings from 16 career starts, including UK triumphs in the group 3 Superior Mile in 2020 and last year's listed Doncaster Mile, with total prizemoney in excess of $1m.
"It is very disappointing and we're all pretty upset at the moment," Australian Bloodstock director Jamie Lovett told Racing Victoria media.
"Fortunately, we have been able to save the horse, who's welfare is our number one priority."
This was the second injury blow in quick succession for Hunter syndicators Australian Bloodstock, having also recently lost Edit to tendon damage ahead of the $2m Kosciusko (1200m) at Randwick on Saturday.
Scone's Kosciusko quartet drew barriers five (It's Me), eight (Spiranac), 10 (Commando Hunt) and 14 (Fender) on Wednesday.
A final decision on injured It's Me, the 2020 champion trained by Brett Cavanough, is expected on Thursday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
