Letters: Pension rises but aged care fees rising faster

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor: Thursday, October 13, 2022
October 12 2022 - 5:00pm
An increase in the pension has been quickly followed by an increase aged care fees, says reader Graeme Bennett

IT would seem my very old mother had a rise of $22.23 per fortnight (hooray party time) in her Centrelink aged pension. I assume everyone else receiving a Centrelink pension got the same increase?

