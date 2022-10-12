Among those who "choose not to work", does your correspondent include people over, say, 50 who have lost their job and can't get another one, those who have a physical or intellectual impairment, those who don't have a good command of English, those who just look "different", racially or otherwise, those who are unskilled due to lack of educational and training opportunities, or teenage girls and young people generally who simply cannot find work in the communities where they live? Are all these people "choosing" not to get a job?