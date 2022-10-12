Newcastle Herald
Christopher James Carne pleads guilty to manslaughter in Newcastle Local Court after fatal crash that killed Jacqueline Sainsbury at Pindimar

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:16am, first published 4:51am
Jackie Sainsbury was 64 years old when she was killed in a crash caused by Christopher James Carne. Picture supplied with permission from her family.

IT WAS an emotional day in court for the family of 64-year-old Bundabah woman Jackie Sainsbury, who was tragically killed in a horror crash at Pindimar last year.

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

