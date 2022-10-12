IT WAS an emotional day in court for the family of 64-year-old Bundabah woman Jackie Sainsbury, who was tragically killed in a horror crash at Pindimar last year.
Wearing shirts bearing photos of the victim, the words 'Guni, Nan & May May' [meaning Mum, Nan, Great Grandmother] and the date of her death, the family watched on as Christopher James Carne was taken into custody in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
Carne, 48, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he was charged with causing the fatal crash while under the influence near Port Stephens, where he struck the victim's car in his Subaru Forester just before 11:30am on October 4, 2021.
Carne was then led into custody as the victim's family watched on, including her daughter Kimmi Sainsbury.
"It's been an emotional and traumatic rollercoaster, it hasn't been easy but it's a relief," she said.
"I cried in court, outside of court, I'm about to cry right now. I was on the phone to her when she was killed, I've got through this with my psychologist and reminding myself to fight for mum, because I know if it was me that got killed my mum would be fighting for me.
"It was a bittersweet moment to sit there and see him escorted out of the courtroom, knowing he won't be on bail and won't be living a life - he's had the privilege for the last year while we have been suffering."
Ms Sainsbury described her mum as "kind and loving" - someone who was always laughing, loved to have a joke, loved her family and would always help others.
According to police, the victim had stopped her Nissan Dualis on the shoulder of Pindimar Road to call her daughter when Carne's car swerved out of control - smashing into the victim's car head on, forcing it into a nearby paddock where it collided with a tree.
A couple driving southbound at the time had seen Carne swerving onto the wrong side of the road and back moments before the crash.
Police estimate he was travelling at 157kmph when he approached the left hand bend and his car began to side slip before it crashed into the victim's car.
A motorbike rider who saw the crash called Triple Zero, telling police at the scene "She's dead. He just f****** hit her ...". When officers approached Carne's car he was confused, with multiple injuries. He was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
A blood sample taken at the hospital revealed he had enough alcohol in his system "to the extent his ability to drive would have been substantially impaired".
Carne will face Newcastle District Court in November to set a sentence date.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council.
