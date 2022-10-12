HIGH-velocity fullback Tessa Tamplin has returned from a successful stint in Europe and will add pace to the Jets' lineup for the fast-approaching A-League women's competition.
The Jets' rising star in 2021, Tamplin played last season for Swiss club Servette and experienced Champions League football in Europe.
"We obviously missed Tessa last year, but we were so proud of the steps she was taking to gain valuable experiences," Jets coach Ash Wilson said of the 21-year-old right back.
"Her time in Servette and playing Champions League has seen her grow even more as a player ... when I'm looking at the physical characteristics I need players to have to enable us to play the way we want to play, Tessa has those in spades.
"She is fit, fast and explosive and likes to contribute to attacks which is what we want to see in the brand of football we want to play."
Tamplin has 30 caps for the Jets and admitted she missed the club.
"I'm excited to be back playing in my hometown with the Jets," she said. "I've missed it!
"Spending time in Switzerland with Servette FC helped me grow both as a player and person and I'm looking to bring everything I've learnt into the team and hopefully help in a positive way at the Jets this season under Ash. I can't wait to be back in the red and blue, or should I say gold now!"
