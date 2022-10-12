Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League women's soccer, 2022: Explosive fullback Tessa Tamplin returns to add spark to Jets

October 12 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exciting fullback Tessa Tamplin has returned to the Newcastle Jets after a season in Switzerland where she played in the Champions League. Picture by Marina Neil

HIGH-velocity fullback Tessa Tamplin has returned from a successful stint in Europe and will add pace to the Jets' lineup for the fast-approaching A-League women's competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.