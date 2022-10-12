Newcastle Herald
Giants ponder draft dilemma

Updated October 12 2022 - 6:48am, first published 12:55am
GWS recruiting boss Adrian Caruso has bluntly described the club's AFL draft dilemma, saying the Giants have to rule out recruiting certain players at the top end of the talent pool.

