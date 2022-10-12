Giants ponder draft dilemma

GWS recruiting boss Adrian Caruso has bluntly described the club's AFL draft dilemma, saying the Giants have to rule out recruiting certain players at the top end of the talent pool.
Retention of talent has been the biggest issue the Giants have faced since entering the AFL in 2012.
Just two of their first picks in drafts between 2011 and 2020.
Caruso admits they have to be extremely careful about who they select.
"There's an element of risk associated with some players and it's to us to work out whether or not it's worth that risk," Caruso said.
"We've got to do all our work on these boys and try to work out whether or not we think ultimately they'll stay long-term.
"There is a tipping point in your talent order ... we've got to be really targeted and specific in the type of players that we want to bring in, factoring that in."
GWS have had their eyes on GWV Rebels product Aaron Cadman.
, who is widely regarded as the best key position prospect in this year's draft pool.
Caruso said the Giants could seek assurances from potential draftees before they make their choice with the top selection.
"I know there's been times in the past where clubs have extended players off the bat for an extra two years, working through their managers," Caruso said.
"Once we settle on who we want to pick with pick one, we might actually have that conversation."
