THE comeback of Silverchair legend Daniel Johns appears complete and Cessnock singer-songwriter William Crighton has reached new heights, after they were nominated for ARIA awards.
Johns will be striving for a record 22nd ARIA, and his first outside of Silverchair, after he was nominated for Best Solo Artist for his second album, FutureNever.
The Novocastrian faces stiff competition from Baker Boy, The Kid Laroi, Courtney Barnett, Vance Joy, Julia Jacklin, Budjerah, Ruel, Thelma Plum, and Flume.
Silverchair and John Farnham are currently tied for the most ARIA Awards at 21.
Crighton's Best Blues & Roots Album nomination for his third record Water and Dust is the first of his career.
He learnt of his nomination on Wednesday morning when he received 50 text messages of congratulations after leaving Cessnock Correctional Centre where he runs a music program.
"I'm completely blown away, it's awesome," Crighton told the Newcastle Herald. "It's completely unexpected because I don't really think about awards too much."
Crighton's 2016 self-titled debut album and 2018 follow-up Empire were both critically-acclaimed, but Water and Dust and his subsequent tour supporting Midnight Oil in Australia and Europe has attracted many new followers to his powerful brand of Australiana folk-rock.
The album has also been nominated for the Australian Music Prize.
"It [Water and Dust] has definitely done better in terms of people really listening to the album and it's increased awareness both overseas and here," he said.
"People are definitely more aware of me thanks to Water and Dust. I really dig the album and love the vibe with everyone on it and it's the essence of us in it.
"I was telling Aussie stories from the heart."
Newcastle will also be represented at the ARIA Awards by drummer Dom Borzestowski after his Sydney band Gang Of Youths received four nominations for their third album Angel In Realtime.
Gang Of Youths are in the running to win Album Of The Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album and Best Australian Live Act.
Electronic group Rufus Du Sol lead the field with seven nominations for their album Surrender, while Melbourne punk band Amyl & The Sniffers and electronic giant Flume are vying for six awards.
First Nations hip-hop stars Baker Boy and The Kid Laroi have five nominations, as does pop-folk artist Vance Joy.
East Arnhem Land surf-rock band King Stringray were the major surprise packets after their self-titled debut earned four nominations, including Album Of The Year.
Sydney's indie singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin and electronic artist Luude also scored four nominations.
The ARIA Awards are held at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on November 24.
