Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Silverchair's Daniel Johns and William Crighton nominated for ARIA Awards

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:49am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Johns has the opportunity to become the most awarded artist in ARIAs history after he was nominated for FutureNever. Picture: Luke Eblen

THE comeback of Silverchair legend Daniel Johns appears complete and Cessnock singer-songwriter William Crighton has reached new heights, after they were nominated for ARIA awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.