Member for the Upper Hunter David Layzell was delighted by the progress being made with the upgrade to the Muswellbrook greyhound track after a recent visit to the venue.
Mr Layzell, and GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay, accepted an invitation from the club to tour the site and see the progress being made.
"We all know the importance and value to local communities of greyhound racing here in the Hunter," Mr Layzell said.
"The Hunter Valley has always had a large greyhound and participant population and we need to nurture that, but by having another facility where people can visit and race, and invest in the local community, it will be truly beneficial to the people of Muswellbrook.
"Most importantly, the upgrade will make the Muswellbrook track a safer venue, and the NSW Government and GRNSW have made it very clear that the welfare of our animals will continue to be at the forefront of everything the industry does."
Mr Macaulay said the $1.24 million upgrade to bring the Muswellbrook club up to a standard allowing them to host some TAB meetings along with their regular Non-TAB meetings, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
"The Hunter Valley is a vital heartland of our sport, and while the region's participants have access to facilities at Maitland and Newcastle (The Gardens), the participant population in the area justifies having another quality facility for them to race their greyhounds," Mr Macaulay said.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
