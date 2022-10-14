Newcastle Herald
Record returns continue for NSW

By Michael Cowley
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
Happy celebrations after French Martini won the latest feature on the NSW racing calendar, the Sires On Ice Black Top at Ladbrokes Gardens on October 7. Picture supplied

Greyhound racing participants in NSW will share in more than $52 million in 2022-23 with increases to prize money, travel subsidies and welfare schemes. GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay said the record total of funds to be distributed will have a flow-on benefit in regional communities across NSW.

