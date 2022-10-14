Record returns continue for NSW

The forecast for the current financial year comes off the back of reporting for 2021-22 where $48.1 million was returned to participants, an increase of more than 20 per cent on the previous financial year. Since the division of functions and responsibilities in the NSW industry in 2018 when the Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission took over the role of regulator and GRNSW became the commercial arm, growth in prize money returns has increased from $99.1 million between 2014-15 and 2017-18, to $146.4 million between 2018-19 to 2021-22.