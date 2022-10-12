ONE phrase you certainly won't hear on Saturday at Carrington Bowling Club is "get off the greens."
The popular community club is turning their greens into a music venue as it hosts the second Over The Bridge Festival.
The all Newcastle line-up includes punk band Jones The Cat, shape-shifting rocker Lachlan X. Morris, Americana songstress Piper Butcher and indie-pop band Liquid Zoo.
The first Over The Bridge Festival was held in 2020, but last year's edition was cancelled due to COVID.
"The thing has been for a very long time, you drive over the bridge to Carrington and you almost forget about the rest of Newcastle and the hustle and bustle it is," festival promoter Ben Murphy said.
"It feels like you're on your own little island."
Several bowling clubs in Newcastle have undergone a rejuvenation in recent years. Faced with financial ruin due to the decline in lawn bowlers, turning the greens into outdoor social spaces has seen families and other patrons flock back to their local bowlo.
However, the changing face of bowlos has also created issues. Two months ago the City of Newcastle instructed Adamstown Bowling Club to cease its amplified live music shows on the greens due to noise complaints from nearby residents.
Murphy said he is confident Over The Bridge Festival won't experience the same problems at Carrington.
"We're trying to run the music a little earlier because of that and I've had a chat to a couple of the neighbours to let them know it's happening," he said.
"We've got to be mindful on the day and be respectful of everyone around the space that we are sharing with. Just because we're running a festival doesn't mean it's our space."
Gates open for Over The Bridge at 1pm with music from 2pm. Tickets are $20. It's recommended you book at table on 4961 4140.
