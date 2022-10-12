Newcastle Herald
Bandaid live music takeovers are expanding to Wickham Park Hotel and Cambridge Hotel

By Josh Leeson
October 12 2022 - 3:00am
Band Aid promoter Dylan Oaks. Picture: Marina Neil

FRESH from the inaugural Best West Bloc Fest, promoter Dylan Oaks is rolling out Bandaid venue takeover shows, to keep the Newcastle music scene humming along.

