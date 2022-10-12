FRESH from the inaugural Best West Bloc Fest, promoter Dylan Oaks is rolling out Bandaid venue takeover shows, to keep the Newcastle music scene humming along.
On October 21 the Wickham Park Hotel will host Ragdoll, The Gudangs, Ava Ganda, Midway and Acacia Blue in an all-local line-up.
Oaks is working in association with videographer Wanagi Zable-Andrews and production manager Chris Barnett.
"We go into the venues and make the sound and lighting the best we can in that venue and make sure it's all documented through Wanagi's videographer and I basically throw the parties and book the bands," Oaks said.
Oaks is hopeful of doing monthly shows at the Wicko and a Cambridge Hotel show in February or March, and a second one just prior to the iconic music pub's expected closure in June.
