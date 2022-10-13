OCEAN Alley frontman Baden Donegal is awaiting several life-changing deliveries in the coming weeks, but you'd never guess.
When he jumps on a Zoom call he's in Berkeley, nestled on the eastern side of the San Francisco Bay, preparing for Ocean Alley's fourth show of a 18-date tour of the US.
The immediate focus for the chilled Donegal is checking out a local brewery and grabbing food before show time.
"The shows have been really fun, to be honest," Donegal says. "We missed not being able to get over here.
"This year has been a bit of fun being on tour again. The shows in the States have gone well, the rooms have been filling up. We're just punching through it."
Ocean Alley will still be touring the US when their fourth album Low Altitude Living is released on Friday.
However, Donegal has an eye firmly fixed on finishing the tour and getting back to the Western Australian surf and wine mecca of Margaret River, where he relocated recently to be closer to his partner's family.
"I'm expecting a baby in eight to 10 weeks and I bought a house in Margaret River last year and it was good timing for me to settle down with the family-to-be in quiet little Margaret River," he says.
Home is a subject that's been front of mind for Donegal.
Since Ocean Alley's breakthrough success with their triple j Hottest 100-topping single Confidence in 2018 and their second album Chiaroscuro, the sextet have often been away from their northern beaches base in Sydney.
The opening track off Low Altitude Living and the band's latest single, Home, was written by Donegal after the COVID lockdown kept him separated his family and bandmates.
"That song was influenced by the fact I'd just moved away from home and was living in Byron Bay and it was the first time I've been that far away from my friends and family," he says.
"It did give that feeling of wanting to go back and it inspired that song a lot.
"By the time that had been released we'd been travelling around the world for a year, so even more so now it's out, I'm really keen to get home."
Low Altitude Living marks a shift in gears for Ocean Alley. Chiaroscuro and its ARIA top-three follow-up Lonely Diamond (2020) firmly established Ocean Alley's audience, who connected with their slinky infusion of surf-rock, psych, classic rock and reggae.
If Pink Floyd had grown up surfing around Sydney's northern beaches, rather than dreary-old England, they might have sounded like Ocean Alley.
The first half of Low Altitude Living continues a familiar trajectory, before side two pushes into alt-rock territory with the grandiose rocker Parking Fines and Deepest Darkness and the Stone Temple Pilots-esque Changes.
"We did a lot of writing over the pandemic and we stuck a few fairly different sounds to what we usually get stuck into," Donegal says.
"We just rolled with it and really enjoyed some of the songs we wrote.
"It's bit of change towards the end of the album and we're excited to see how it rolls in with our audience."
On past albums Ocean Alley had written together sporadically between tours, accumulating songs slowly.
For Low Altitude Living they changed tact. The band, together with producer Callum Howell, booked a series of Airbnbs along the east coast for demo sessions.
"We'd rip all the furniture out of the biggest room of the house and use it as a jam room," Donegal says.
"Usually in a really nice location with a pool and no neighbours whatsoever and we'd hang out and have beers and play music at whatever hour of the night we wanted to or day. That felt like the most organic way we've ever recorded stuff."
Following those demo sessions, the album was recorded at The Grove studios on the NSW Central Coast in two and a half weeks.
While Ocean Alley might be exploring new sounds, maintaining their independence remains unchanged.
Even as the band grows in popularity internationally, signing with a major label has not been considered.
"We've always said we want to keep it independent and that's how we've done it for the last 10 years," Donegal says.
"It hasn't failed us yet, so we'll keep sticking to what we know and keep our family close and pushing through the shows and writing new music and seeing where it takes us."
Ocean Alley's Low Altitude Living is out on Friday.
