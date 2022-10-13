Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs
Music

Ocean Alley's Baden Donegal on Low Altitude Living and becoming a father

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
October 13 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney northern beaches surf-rock band Ocean Alley are in the middle of their United States tour as they release their fourth album Low Altitude Living. Picture: The Sauce

OCEAN Alley frontman Baden Donegal is awaiting several life-changing deliveries in the coming weeks, but you'd never guess.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.