IF everything had gone according to plan Press Club would probably be into their fourth album cycle and recording in Germany would have been ticked off the Melbourne band's bucket list.
But planning in the music industry during the COVID-era is almost non-existent. But rather than labour over broken dreams, Press Club searched for the positives in the situation.
And the No.1 positive for Press Club was time. It's something the punk four-piece of Natalie Foster (vocals), Greg Rietwyk (guitar), Iain MacRae (bass) and Frank Lees (drums) have rarely enjoyed since they formed the band in 2016.
It's been a hectic cycle of releasing the albums Late Teens (2018) and Wasted Energy (2019) and touring relentlessly to build a fan base both in Australia and Europe.
In early 2020 the plan was for Press Club to record a third album at Berlin's famous Funkhaus studio, which was built in the early '50s during East Berlin's bleak post-war years.
The studio has since hosted the likes of Apex Twin, Depeche Mode and Australian band The Necks.
Press Club had Funkhaus booked and a deposit paid, before the plan was abandoned due to COVID.
"We had an in there, a good mate of ours worked there," Lees says. "We went and visited it and it was obviously amazing.
"It was an opportunity that presented itself that we felt like we had to take it. It's probably for the best that it didn't happen.
"We can always go back there and have another crack of recording at Funkhaus, but if we were to do that, we would do more work beforehand to make sure we had the record we wanted to make before heading in."
Stuck in the middle of Melbourne's world-record lockdowns, the four individual members continued to write separately and shared ideas.
Time proved the right tonic. Press Club's third album Endless Motion is easily their most assured.
The melodies are bigger and bolder, Foster's lyrics hit with greater relevancy, but the band's punk intensity hasn't dulled.
"It would have been a very different record that came out if we'd recorded that record in Germany," Lee says.
"I think the record is better for the fact that we weren't able to that. It would have been rushed.
"At the time we had this mentality that we needed to get as much done in as little time as possible, which meant releasing records every year or two years.
"Having released that record now and spent that extra time on the songwriting and the recording process, we're really happy with it. In fact, it's probably the album we're the happiest with."
Early Press Club records dealt with personal turmoil and stories. Songs like Suburbia, Headwreck, My Body's Changing and Separate Houses provided the thrashy punk soundtrack for Foster to exorcise her inner demons.
On Endless Motion the focus has broadened.
For the first time Press Club have explored social commentary.
On Untitled Wildlife, Foster sings of the horrific 2019-20 bushfires: "We're feeling hopeless/ We're feeling sad/ Keep on having flashbacks to a moment in a dream I had/ This sunburnt country is getting burnt to the ground."
Coward Street explores the toxicity of social media after Foster got into an argument online with someone who slagged off the band's TV performance at the Sydney Opera House, while Lifelines was inspired by finding solace in the natural world while stuck in lockdown.
Lees says it was impossible not to be influenced by the pandemic.
"This time around we spent a lot more time thinking about the songwriting and experimenting with numerous ways of writing songs," he says.
"Part of that experimentation included approaching some different topics in the lyrics.
"It's not just political stuff, although there are quite a few songs about isolation and lockdowns and also there's a track on there which is obviously referencing our experiences during the bushfires.
"Also, there's more autobiographical and maybe more surreal or esoteric songwriting, which was another thing we explored and made it onto the album."
Prior to the pandemic Press Club were rapidly crafting an international fan base. Appearances in 2019 at the UK's Reading and Leeds Festivals, playing alongside The Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Billie Eilish, opened numerous doors in Europe.
Any fears those doors have since closed evaporated during the European summer when Press Club played at Download Festival in England and Hurricane and Southside Festivals in Germany.
Press Club will play six shows in as many days in Australia to launch Endless Motion before flying to Europe.
The rapid-fire 18-date European tour runs for just over three weeks and passes through Ireland, England, Scotland, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland.
"That last tour we did, the few shows we got to play of our own proved to us we can still do stuff over there and our fans in the UK and Europe are just as passionate about us as our fans in Australia," Lee says.
Press Club begin their tour at Newcastle's Cambridge Hotel on Thursday, before playing UOW, Wollongong on Friday; Crowbar, Sydney on Saturday; The Zoo, Brisbane on Sunday; Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne on Monday and Singing Bird, Frankston (all ages) on Tuesday.
Endless Motion is released on Friday.
