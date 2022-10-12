NSW authorities have told a senate inquiry into Australia's biosecurity preparedness they remain confident they have contained the deadly varroa mite.
The department of primary industry's Dr John Tracey told the inquiry almost 14,000 hives had been euthanised so far, with more than 75 per cent of hives in the eradication zone destroyed.
"We are confident based on the information that we have that we have successfully delimited the infestation and we're continuing to work in from the edges of those areas as we euthanise the hives," he said.
Department head Scott Hansen told the inquiry it was convinced the right areas have been contained.
"After more than almost 100,000 tests across hives, we still don't have any positives outside of our currently identified eradication zones," he said.
It's still unclear how the varroa destructor mite arrived in Australia and department officials say the origin might never be determined although genetic sequencing has shown it is only one outbreak.
The inquiry was told permits have been granted for 333,000 hives to be moved since a permit system was introduced in June, when the mite was first detected around Newcastle.
One third of those hives were moved for pollination.
The inquiry was told the baiting of wild bees using the insecticide Fipronil, which began in October, had been "a critical step".
Dr Tracey said the program showed "very promising results in terms of ... not only the attraction of honey bees in these areas but also the impact of Fipronil baiting, in terms of dead bees".
The baits have been laid out around infected premises at Jerrys Plains and will be extended to other eradication zones across the state, with additional staff to be recruited.
Earlier the head of NSW beekeepers told the inquiry he doesn't think the deadly varroa mite can be eradicated partly because of feral hives.
President of the NSW Apiarists Association Steve Fuller said a program to eradicate varroa had been hurt by feral hives and people illegally moving hives.
Asked whether the government's eradication program would be successful he said "personally ... I'm going to say no".
"I doubt if we can track all these feral hives," Mr Fuller said.
He told the inquiry the penalties for beekeepers were significant but needed to be enforced.
The inquiry heard beekeepers illegally moving hives can be fined as much as $1.1 million for individuals and $2.2 million for businesses.
Mr Fuller said he wasn't aware of any fines being issued but conceded it was difficult to impose them.
The inquiry was told there had been 31 infringement notices but no fines issued for the illegal movement of hives.
The head of Amateur Beekeepers Australia Sheila Stokes told the hearing she believed authorities weren't willing to prosecute beekeepers doing the wrong thing.
"I don't have a high level of confidence that the DPI (NSW Department of Primary Industries) compliance are following up on all of those," she told the inquiry.
Department head Mr Hansen said officials would be "following through" on those who broke the rules.
The inquiry was told a lack of key personnel to inspect hives had slowed down the eradication program.
"Definitely a lack of trained personnel has slowed things down," Miss Stokes said.
She said she was confident eradication was still possible.
"I do have a high level of confidence in the eradication program," she told the inquiry.
A standstill of movement of beehives remains in place in NSW, although some registered commercial beekeepers can move hives in low-risk areas.
IN OTHER NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.