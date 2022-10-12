Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

100 sites in NSW have been infected with varroa since the bee mite was detected in Newcastle

By Liv Casben
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
100 sites in NSW have been infected with varroa since the bee mite was detected in Newcastle. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NSW authorities have told a senate inquiry into Australia's biosecurity preparedness they remain confident they have contained the deadly varroa mite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.