Jury to determine whether accused shooting rampage killer has mental health impairment defence

A JURY will retire on Thursday morning to begin determining the fate of Bradley Jason Mark White, accused of murdering Byron Tonks in a shooting rampage at Wyong in 2020.
Mr White, now 42, has pleaded not guilty to murder, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and four counts of firing a firearm at a house with disregard for safety and has faced a two-week trial in Newcastle Supreme Court.
He does not deny firing the two rifles and shooting Byron Tonks but has raised a defence of mental health impairment or cognitive impairment, which he says impacted his ability to know what he was doing was wrong.
Mr White was angry about a long-running grievance he had with neighbours over the road in Cutler Drive on March 17, 2020, when he twice set fire to a car and then began firing two rifles from his verandah and inside his house. Over the next hour he fired 220 rounds at people, into cars and houses and struck Byron Tonks while he sheltered inside a house over the road.
The jury will retire once Justice Mark Ierace, SC, finishing summing up the case.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
