Jury to determine whether accused shooting rampage killer has mental health impairment defence

SR
By Sam Rigney
October 12 2022 - 7:00pm
Byron Tonks.

A JURY will retire on Thursday morning to begin determining the fate of Bradley Jason Mark White, accused of murdering Byron Tonks in a shooting rampage at Wyong in 2020.

