The countdown has begun to the Hunter Region's newest music and arts festival, MonoDuo.
It's a celebration of local and national electronic music talent and it's taking place at the Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima (MAP mima) on October 29, noon to 9pm.
MonoDuo is a collaboration between MAP mima and local dance music endeavour PALACE.
The line-up includes Newcastle-born and internationally-renowned producer Loods; music producer, former Triple J host and founder of pure space Andy Garvey; experimental electronic artist Assembler Code; FBi Radio hosts and renowned record label DJ group Motorik Records; and Newcastle-born, Melbourne-based producer, DJ and radio host Lex.
The festival is spearheaded by MAP mima curator Pippa Budge and local creative producer, DJ and artist Wanjun Carpenter. The pair came up with the idea during Carpenter's recent artist residency on the site. He was inspired by MAP mima and the surrounding Speers Point Park as a venue for a new festival, and saw the potential to collaborate and merge art and music as one.
"The festival was born from a desire to bring something new and unexpected to the music festival scene in the Hunter Region," Carpenter says.
"We're pretty serious about community. We're here for the dancefloor, sure, but we're also here to respect and love each other.
"There will be music, art installations, a beautiful lake, great food, cold beverages and a stage brimming with Australia's best in the electronic scene.
"Audiences will be treated to a diverse line-up of dance music that ventures from disco, house and world music, right through to techno, breaks and electro."
Carpenter is known for creating platforms for young and emerging electronic music artists through his work with PALACE.
Budge said MonoDuo was a great way to support local talent while highlighting MAP mima as a performance space that integrates art and technology.
"MAP mima is a great venue for a festival like this - our vision for MonoDuo is a safe space where everyone can dance in celebration."
With capacity for up to 2000 patrons, MonoDuo has the potential to be MAP mima's biggest event since opening in October last year, with recent shows including the REBEL David Bowie circus tribute and Russell Morris concert attracting hundreds.
Harry and Lolas cafe will be operating the bar in partnership with EARP distillery.
Tickets are $40 and are available through Eventbrite or at the arts.lakemac.com.au website. Find out more at arts.lakemac.com.au or follow @lakemacarts and @monoduo.
MAP mima is located at 96 Creek Reserve Road, Speers Point Park. There's on-site parking but alternative forms of transport are encouraged. The nearest train station is Cockle Creek (a 20-minute walk to the festival) or Teralba station (a 25-minute walk).
The MAP mima presents program is supported by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund.
Andy Garvey
From music producer to radio host, and from label boss of her own imprint Pure Space to co-founder of events collective NECTAR, Andy Garvey has steadily become a leading force on the Australian music landscape.
In August 2021 she wrapped up half a decade on air hosting Triple J's Mix Up. As a dance music authority, her discerning taste and effortless on-air presenting style captivated the country every Saturday night.
She has gone on to release three EPs, including her praised debut Eternal Recurrence, and has fast become one of the country's most in-demand DJs.
Assembler Code
Since breaking onto the scene in 2017, Assembler Code has uploaded an unstoppable run of sold-out releases on labels such as Mechatronica, Cultivated Electronics, Censor, Central Processing Unit as well as his own label, International Chrome (run with Jensen Interceptor).
In the studio, Assembler Code programs a unique sound combining machine funk with Sci-fi soundscapes - presenting a more experimental and modern take on the classic electro and techno sound.
On stage, AC delivers a hard-hitting live set alongside a high-octane DJ set, each delivering a range of sonics from electro, bass and breaks to techno.
Loods
Raised in Newcastle, Loods is known for his raw take on dance music.
Since relocating to London in 2018, he has delivered a string of releases across a range of labels. These include: three records on Mall Grab's Steel City Dance Discs label; summer anthem Walking Away on Classic Music Company (Annie Mac's Hottest Record); a collaborative project with dance music icon A-Trak; peak-time Italo burner Pure Bliss Meltdown; the Gummi EP on Patrick Topping's Trick Label; and Riviera on Club Sweat, an ode to noughties house. All of this, set against the backdrop of extensive touring throughout the UK, Europe and Australia, mixes for Rinse FM, NTS and Triple J, and numerous remixes for artists like Pete Tong, Purple Disco Machine, Flight Facilities, and plenty more.
Motorik Vibe Council
Born from the deep technoclectic vibes of Australia's underground warehouse party scene, the Vibe Council features a combination of members of The Finger Prince, CSMNT61, Infusion and The Bang Gang. Their first official compilation This Is Techno was released on Ministry of Sound.
