SKYE Freeman began thinking of quitting the job she once lived and breathed a year before the so-called "great resignation" of workers who reassessed their lives amid COVID-19.
In 2019, the 45-year-old mum had reached a point of fatigue in her near 20-year primary teaching career, including post-graduate studies.
"I just found life stressful and I got my youngest son to Kindy and I felt like I collapsed," she recalls. "I was running on the treadmill, juggling motherhood, working, saying let's renovate, let's do this. Tick, tick, tick."
Freeman had previously dabbled in practising yoga classes in periods when she was under stress, and then in her pregnancies. Ordered to rest by her GP, she took long service leave and decided it was time to be "true to myself - which meant going back to the mat."
She began at TwineYoga studio at Adamstown and her transformation was rapid.
"I didn't feel anxious. It was like peeling an onion, layers were coming off and I could recognise myself. I needed less alcohol, sugar, all the bad habits," she says.
She decided to complete the 200 hours of training required to be a yoga teacher, under the tutelage of Ginny Clarke and Hanuman Das at Living Peace Yoga in Toronto. She did Hatha and a Restorative Training and Breathe Easy module on Pranayama.
In 2020, days before COVID-19 made itself known to Australia, she and her husband and their sons began a 13-month trip around Australia. Freeman placed a "Yoga By The Van" sticker on their car and taught anyone who was keen.
"My passion kept getting stronger for it so when I was on the road I thought, 'I have to share it'," she says. " It's my calling, or as we say in yoga, my dharma."
From the beach to the desert, she taught her new passion and when they family returned home in October last year, began teaching in local community halls.
In January, Freeman launched her business Yoga For Me, teaching up to four classes a week.
Two weeks ago she resigned from her teaching job and when not working part-time in the disability sector is stepping up her yoga business.
Yoga For Me is now offering half-day yoga retreats, aimed at busy women who Freeman knows often lack time to go away on weekend retreats and are seeking a shorter getaway.
"I never thought I would do retreats but when I am teaching I have so many people come out of their class saying, 'I want to stay', "she says. "I thought this is a business opportunity, because they were also telling me they couldn't afford to go to one, or leave their children for that long. I believe there's a real need for one."
Freeman says her retreats are also for women in their 50s and 60s who are a bit nervous about their skill level and are seeking a comfortable, supported environment.
Down the track, she dreams of being a full-time yoga teacher but for now is happy to "live truthfully to myself and build it as it evolves".
Freeman says yoga continues to ground her and encourage her to live in the moment.
"We've all seen a beautiful sunrise or heard the rain outside when snuggled inside or held a newborn, this is the feeling of yoga for me," she says.
"Yoga gives us the tools to tap into peaceful moments longer, it doesn't solve the ups and downs of life they happen but the practice brings us back to a space where we realise our oneness. We don't need to react we can respond and take a breath."
The two retreats on October 30 and November 20 from 9am to 1pm at Garden Suburb Community Hall. Details at yogaforme.net.
Business, news and feature reporter.
