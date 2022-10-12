Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man in hospital after allegedly stolen trail bike involved in crash on Kalaroo Road at Redhead

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 12 2022 - 9:21pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man in hospital after stolen trail bike crashes at Lake Macquarie

A man is in hospital after a crash involving a stolen trail bike and a ute at Lake Macquarie on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.