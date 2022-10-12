Man in hospital after stolen trail bike crashes at Lake Macquarie

A man is in hospital after a crash involving a stolen trail bike and a ute at Lake Macquarie on Wednesday afternoon.
Three trail bikes were travelling south along Kalaroo Road at Redhead about 4.30pm when one of the bikes collided with a Toyota Hilux, police said.
Emergency crews were called to the scene and the rider, a 24-year-old man, was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The ute driver - a 20-year-old man - was taken to hospital for mandatory blood testing and has since been released.
Lake Macquarie police investigating the crash have discovered that the trail bike involved in the incident was reported stolen from a Charlestown home in February.
Investigations are ongoing, but police are calling for anyone with information relevant to the case - or CCTV or dashcam footage - to contact them.
