Anglers in Lake Macquarie are getting their motors running in anticipation of the first lake prawn run for the year.
It typically kicks off 7-10 days after the full moon which was last Monday, October 10.
Things should be in full swing by next Wednesday, according to Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point.
"As the moon recedes back, we're seeing a lot of fish move into the estuary as indicated by the amount of bream, whiting and flathead reports this week.
"Worm sales are always a good indicator that whiting are biting and we've been shifting plenty.
"The more we build into the prawn run, the more we'll see these species waiting in the shallows to feast on succulent eastern king prawns, or purple tails as we like to call them."
Expect to see an increase in squid numbers, too.
"They've been patchy to now, but come the middle of November and December, squid numbers will peak," Jason said.
Milky water off the rocks is producing some quality drummer.
Beachwise, there is a lot of run-off and we're seeing a lot of bream, and the remainder of those big schools of salmon.
Looking to the weekend, Saturday is looking the dryer of the days with mild winds predicted.
Offshore will be fishable, with die-hards from last week reporting decent catches of snapper, trevally, tailor and kings in close.
Out wide there is a suggestion the current is running up hill on the Shelf.
Also waiting off city beaches are some quality mulloway.
Local electrician, hard-charging surfer and master mulloway man Jourdan Fox has enjoyed a purple patch lately.
"I've caught two this week and five over the fortnight," Jordy said. "The biggest went a massive 35kg which was a dream come true.
"It's due to the flooding - they're all at the end of the system and along our beaches, feasting.
"I've been receiving some sick messages on social media, eh."
Jordy reckons when it comes to jew fishing in Newie, never look past your backyard.
"He who puts in the time, gets the fish," he said.
With that in mind, Jourdan, who works for himself, keeps his schedule flexible to accommodate his fishing.
He famously landed a long-tail tuna off Newcastle breakwall in April this year.
"All the old-timers were saying they'd never seen that before, ever," Jordy said.
Shannon Rose is another angler who's been getting into the jew this week, landing a 1.03m mulloway in the lake fishing with good mate Teralba Lakesiders gun Brendan Stobbart.
"They had two or three jew rods out, but this thing took their light bream line," Teralba Fishing Club spokesperson Randal Mason said.
"He did well to get it in on 6lb, but they are both good fishos."
It was the kind of fish Teralba stalwart Norm Bilton would have appreciated.
Club members paid their respects on Friday to the popular club member who passed away recently.
"Norm loved his bowls, loved his fishing and he loved eating fish," Randal said. "He was very popular and much loved in the club."
Randal and mate Kenny Peterson fished the lake midweek and got half a dozen bream and squire up to 30cm, and a big long tom.
"The water was brown as you'll ever see," said Randal, who is looking forward to fishing the new moon.
"I don't like the full moon because the fish feed through the night and are full by the time you get a crack at them during the day.
"When it's new moon, they tend to bite both day and night - or at least that's what I reckon - there are always exceptions."
Randal attended Interclub rivals Charlestown Angers' weigh-in last weekend, on the promise of getting some juicy of those drummer mentioned earlier.
"I got some stick off them, but I gave them heaps too," Randal said.
"They reckoned they're weigh-in was affected by the weather, but I still told them Teralba would have got double."
Mark that down for when the clubs next do Interclub battle in April.
Anglers have welcomed EPA's move to place a Smart buoy in Lake Macquarie, after two big fish kills around Vales Point Power Station.
Some however are questioning the location.
"They've got it off Wyee Point, but the two big fish kills have been at Mannering Park near the outfall," Jason said. "It seems unusual."
Who said flathead don't move much? Paul "Ringo" Lennon, from Fish Port Stephens Estuary Charters tagged a lizard last year in Port Stephens. Nine months later it was recaught 214km away in the Macleay River.
