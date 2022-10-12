A police car has been involved in a collision with a white Mazda on Maitland Road at Islington this morning.
Officers have blocked the major thoroughfare near the intersection of George Street and Maitland Road while they assess the situation.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene shortly before 9am on reports of a two-car crash.
A spokeswoman said four ambulance road crews were sent to the scene.
"We were called to the road where we treated two patients at the scene and both have been taken to John Hunter Hospital," she said.
The condition of the two patients, or details on what caused the crash are unknown at this stage.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.