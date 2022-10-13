Newcastle cricketer Corrine Hall "knows this is definitely my last year" and wants to make the most of a farewell WBBL season.
Hall has been coaxed out of her recent retirement to line-up again with the Sydney Thunder, who get their season underway against the Hobart Hurricanes at Blacktown International Sportspark on Friday (3pm).
Having called time on her domestic career around six months ago, winning a WNCL title with Tasmania in her final game, the 35-year-old now returns and dons the lime green uniform for one last hurrah.
"I knew I was always retiring from the one-day stuff and I turned down Thunder the first time they offered me a contract, but they kept coming back," Hall told the Newcastle Herald.
"It was hard not to say yes, especially because I enjoyed my time so much with the girls. The club are doing everything in such a professional way and it was a joy to be part of last year, so I guess the opportunity to do it again was too much to resist."
IN THE NEWS:
Right-handed batter Hall has been part of WBBL since its inception in 2015-16, playing six campaigns with upcoming opponents the Hurricanes in her adopted home state of Tasmania followed by one at the Thunder.
She'll be alongside another outgoing campaigner in Thunder captain and long-time Australian representative Rachel Haynes.
Fellow Novocastrian Sam Bates, who has claimed two WBBL crowns (2015-16, 2020-21), continues with the Thunder.
The T20 competition has attracted an array of international stars with English skipper Amy Jones the most recent to bolster the Thunder ranks, following South Africa's Chloe Tryon and fellow countrywoman Tammy Beaumont.
"She [Jones] is a huge get for us. She's world class in both her disciplines," Hall said.
"You talk about flavour, she's got tons of it. She's one of the most stylish, relaxed cricketers going around and makes the game look super easy. She actually reminds me a lot of Mark Waugh.
"She's a great character too. I spent a bit of time with her playing county cricket over in England many moons ago, so she'll be good to have around the group.
"She brings a lot to our team and allows us to play a more versatile line up if we choose to go that way."
In terms of younger Thunder players Anika Learoyd, who previously spent time with Newcastle City juniors and seniors, has impressed Hall "from day dot".
"The first time we had a training session together we were fielding," Hall said.
"I used to think I was alright at fielding but I'm a bit older now and when I turned up it was the first time I ever doubted my skills.
"These girls were so athletic and Ani [Learoyd] was leading that. I'm looking forward to seeing what she can do this year."
Hall, who attended school at Gateshead and Hamilton's SFX, was pleased to learn about the growth of Newcastle's women's T20 competition, which kicked off Wednesday.
She also supported any moves to bring WBBL matches to a newly refurbished No.1 Sportsground, saying "I know how important it is for girls to see what they can be".
"I would love to see some Big Bash games there. My first ever experience watching female cricket was the Aussie team at No.1. Belinda Clark and Karen Rolton going around. It started my fascination for the game I guess," Hall said.
The Thunder also host defending champions Perth Scorchers on Sunday.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.