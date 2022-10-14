Get the urban-coastal feel

3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
The clever rebuild of this warehouse into two stunning homes, by award-winning local builder Orton Building, certainly packs a punch.
The masterfully curated design provides both space and privacy, along with impressive features creating a modern, sophisticated home.
The location itself plays a starring role in the appeal of this refined property. Wickham has abundant amenities and effortless city connections within a friendly village atmosphere.
Inner-city Robert Street is an eclectic mix of classic weatherboard cottages, clever warehouse conversions, and new builds.
Standing out with its light colour palette, first-floor garden, and DecoWood screen, the first thing you notice when entering the front door is the abundance of natural light.
Crisp white walls, a soaring 6m void roofed with multiple skylights, and a seamless connection to a green-walled courtyard at the rear ensure this home is wonderfully bright. Texture and softness have been introduced via curved walls, engineered timber floors, and sheer drapes to create a calming space that will seamlessly adopt a variety of décor and personal touches.
The floorplan provides roomy living areas that keep the family connected, and quiet getaways upstairs. In the kitchen, stone countertops, induction cooktop, and a study nook facilitate easy cooking and homework.
