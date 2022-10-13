MORE THAN three quarters of the 50 charges against a man accused of involvement in a drug supply scheme in Lake Macquarie have been dropped.
Noel Bautista, 59, pleaded not guilty to four charges in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday while a further 46 were dismissed by the state's prosecution authority, the DPP.
Bautista denied charges of supplying a prohibited drug in a large commercial quantity; dealing with property proceeds of crime and two counts of supplying drugs on an ongoing basis.
He has been committed to Newcastle District Court for trial in November and remains in custody.
Bautista and two co-accused were arrested following extensive investigations into the alleged supply of illicit drugs in the Lake Macquarie region.
Strike Force Coifs was established in September 2021 as part of a secret police sting targeting the alleged supply of prohibited drugs in Windale.
Officers executed search warrants at two home on Willandra Crescent and Lachlan Street on December 15, last year, where police claim a number of items were found - including methamphetamine, cash and electronic stun devices.
The items were seized for forensic examination.
Bautista, another man and a woman were arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station where both Bautista and the 48-year-old woman Marife Farnham were each charged with a slew of offences.
A 63-year-old man, Glen Allan Ray, was charged with 156 offences including supply prohibited drug large commercial quantity; ongoing supply of prohibited drug; possess or use a prohibited weapon and deal with proceeds of crime.
Farnham also faced court on Wednesday, her matter was adjourned to early November and she will remain on bail.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.