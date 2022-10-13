Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Racing NSW veterinarian clears Scone-trained It's Me to run The Kosciuszko following midweek inspection

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scone runner It's Me. Picture Getty

SCONE trainer Brett Cavanough says "we've got one more hurdle to get through" but It's Me has been cleared to contest Saturday's $2 million country feature The Kosciuszko (1200 metres).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.