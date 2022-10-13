SCONE trainer Brett Cavanough says "we've got one more hurdle to get through" but It's Me has been cleared to contest Saturday's $2 million country feature The Kosciuszko (1200 metres).
The six-year-old mare, a winner of the same Randwick sprint event in 2020, was inspected in the Upper Hunter on Thursday by Racing NSW's official veterinarian Rose Bensley.
It's Me, still subject to one final check on Friday, had displayed lameness in her off fore foot earlier this week.
"They've said she's ok to race, they just want to have another look at her in the morning. We've got one more hurdle to get through," Cavanough told the Newcastle Herald.
Racing NSW also released a statement on Thursday saying "Dr Bensley reported that It's Me, which has been fitted with glue-on shoes in front, was passed suitable to start".
It's Me didn't defend her Kosciuszko title last year and only returned to the track in February, recently clocking her fifth career win from nine starts.
Cavanough also has Fender in the field.
Scone trainers Cameron Crockett and Rod Northam will run Commando Hunt and Spiranac respectively.
Last year's The Hunter winner Lost and Running remains TAB second favourite for Saturday's $15m The Everest (1200m) at Randwick.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
