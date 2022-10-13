Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman believes back-to-back home games at the start of next season can help his side "hit the ground running" in 2023 as they aim to go one better and make the Shute Shield finals.
In a favourable draw, released yesterday, the Wildfires play three of their first four games at home. They face Manly and Randwick, then play Sydney University away before another home game against West Harbour.
"It's a very close competition, you've got to hit the ground running those first couple of games," Coleman said. "Manly are traditionally strong starters, and then we go straight into Randwick and then Uni away so it's definitely a tough start to the season but exciting as well.
"It will give us an early indication on where we're at."
The Wildfires finished ninth in a dramatic end to last season, falling three competition points short of a maiden finals berth. Coleman said "probably 90 per cent" of the 2022 squad has been retained for next season, a far greater rate of retention than previous years.
"The year before we retained 50 per cent," he said. "It's looking really good. That cohesion and guys knowing each other, knowing the standards - it definitely helps, you don't have to implement it all again, it's already there."
ROUND 1
Sat 1 Apr Wildfires v Manly
ROUND 2
Sat 8 Apr Wildfires v Randwick
ROUND 3
Sat 15 Apr Sydney University v Wildfires
ROUND 4
Sat 22 Apr Wildfires v West Harbour
ROUND 5
Sat 29 Apr Two Blues v Wildfires
ROUND 6
Sat 6 May Warringah v Wildfires
ROUND 7
Sat 13 May Wildfires v Northern Suburbs
ROUND 8
Sat 20 May Wildfires v Southern Districts
ROUND 9
Sat 27 May Gordon v Wildfires
ROUND 10
Sat 3 Jun Wildfires v Easts
ROUND 11
Sat 17 Jun Eastwood v Wildfires
ROUND 12
Sat 24 Jun Manly v Wildfires
ROUND 13
Sat 1 Jul Wildfires v Warringah
ROUND 14
Sat 8 Jul Southern Districts v Wildfires
ROUND 15
Sat 15 Jul Wildfires v Sydney University
ROUND 16
Sat 22 Jul Wildfires v Gordon
ROUND 17
Sat 29 Jul West Harbour v Wildfires
ROUND 18
Sat 5 Aug Northern Suburbs v Wildfires
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
