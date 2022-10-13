Newcastle Herald
Shute Shield: Hunter Wildfires to start 2023 season with back-to-back home games against Manly and Randwick

By Max McKinney
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
Wildfires coach Scott Coleman, second from left. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman believes back-to-back home games at the start of next season can help his side "hit the ground running" in 2023 as they aim to go one better and make the Shute Shield finals.

