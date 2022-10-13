Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Rebels and their cause lacking a lot of logic

By Letters to the Editor
October 13 2022 - 5:30pm
WE all share climate action concerns, however, activities of the Extinction Rebellion crowd seem to be counterproductive towards their own end objectives and are getting the general public offside as they disrupt our daily attempt to earn a crust.

