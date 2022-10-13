Rebels and their cause lacking a lot of logic

WE all share climate action concerns, however, activities of the Extinction Rebellion crowd seem to be counterproductive towards their own end objectives and are getting the general public offside as they disrupt our daily attempt to earn a crust.
Do Extinction Rebellion folk really understand the mechanism of energy transition and preservation of living standards by reducing climate action to the simplistic actions of a flick of a switch?
If you make demands that can't realistically be achieved, then you lose credibility and become a public nuisance.
Public rallies seem to degrade into various factions driven by poor knowledge, self-gratification or social recognition needs.
If an organisation uses words like "rebel" for members and "rebellion" for their activities, I wonder if other political interests are driving these now international organisations; using the badge of climate warriors to groom people for civil disobedience and unrest.
XR was established in the UK in 2018 and aims to have a Citizens' Assembly on Climate and Ecological justice within each political system.
Its dogma "at our core, we're using civil disobedience to disrupt business as usual so that we can raise awareness and demand our governments set a new course".
Expanding in the US, they added indigenous sovereignty to improve membership; one suspects the Australian XR counterpart will do likewise.
We already have a system of political representation and the promotion of rebellion as a means for change is archaic, unnecessary and dangerous.
Think well all who may be enticed that you're not another's pawn.
SORRY Mark Creek, (Short Takes 13/10), I'm afraid you have been misinformed.
It's true all attendees are scanned as they enter Supercars event precinct, but these are not the attendance figures made public.
Rather, the number made public is calculated from tickets issued.
These include tickets from Ticketek.
In 2017, 71 per cent of tickets issued were distributed directly by Supercars to those accredited, that is, free, and are counted whether they attend or not.
We know this from a freedom of information request from Destination NSW.
Supercars does know the correct number of attendees but chooses not to make the figures public.
Our politicians choose not to question attendance numbers because they also get free tickets and a fully catered corporate suite as well as numerous photo opportunities.
I HAVE been reading all those letters in the paper over the years with debates about the Supercars in Newcastle and I did write in years ago when they first mentioned this event taking place.
I will repeat again what I consider the best solution to the whole event that would rival Bathurst.
If the powers involved with the racing got together with relevant councils and upgraded the Bulahdelah mountain road to race conditions, and during the event closed the northern way of the M1 to complete the circuit, it would be a test for drivers and cars.
Of course, it would mean two-way traffic for the southern way of the M1 while this was on, but we are used to this with all the road works that they seem to do there anyway.
It would also enhance tourism that would boost Newcastle along with every other tourist attraction here.
I personally think that this is the ultimate solution, but then again cannot see it happening, going on history for good ideas in Newcastle and the Hunter.
THERE appears much interest to invest in hydrogen hubs to provide hydrogen fuel for power station furnaces.
I don't wish to cause alarm when saying hydrogen fuel will never be used in a power station furnace, not when hydrogen fuel is retailing in the US for $20,000 per tonne.
Power stations use around 15,000 tonnes of coal every day, which costs $200 per tonne, there is no way they will pay $20,000 per tonne for hydrogen.
I tend to believe it's just a plan to obtain government support and taxpayer assistance to build hydrogen hubs for the export market, with the promise of using solar farms to power hydrogen electrolysers.
There are no solar farms that produce the constant base load power required to manufacture thousands of tonnes of hydrogen fuel for export markets.
It would make sense that the Liddell power station would be kept running, using coal, to power the proposed hydrogen hub next door, "and nothing else", as it would be far more profitable.
What doesn't make sense is Australia would be increasing its carbon emission for other countries to benefit while subsidising the cost.
THERE are good counter-arguments to Amy Hiller's negative view, ('Nuclear not the answer', Letters, 11/10) of nuclear power.
Many countries and governments are choosing the nuclear option.
Nuclear energy has the second lowest death-rate per unit of electricity produced (Our World in Data), lower than wind energy and only slightly higher than solar energy.
Modern nuclear reactors, in contrast to solar and wind generators, can save billions of dollars by connecting to the existing power grid to reduce new transmission infrastructure costs.
Then there's the environmental impact of renewables.
Millions of trees are removed and birds are killed because of renewables.
Worldwide, millions of tonnes of solar panels and turbine blades are entering the global waste stream.
How finite a resource is uranium?
Known reserves should last 90 years, according to the World Nuclear Association, and further exploration should add more.
SO the state government is going to reinstate the mobile speed cameras warning signs after listening to community feedback.
This decision wouldn't have anything to do with the upcoming election because they know we know these speed cameras are nothing but revenue raisers and the government has a real uphill battle on its hands to try and stay in power would it?
Not all speedos are 100 percent accurate and booking anyone for going four or five kilometres over is beyond a joke.
And before the goody two shoes brigade start saying 'if you don't speed you won't get fined', it would be a brave person to swear hand on heart that they have never unintentionally broken a speed limit by a few kilometres.
For the record I have never had a speeding fine so I don't have an axe to grind.
SUPERCARS - until CoN do an independent cost benefit analysis all we'll get is more smoke and mirrors. We need those councillors to demand one.
HOW many others are like me, sick of hearing about broken election promises by the Albanese government. On the stage three tax cuts, if that promise is broken, it won't be until 2024. On the promise of power energy costs, that promise was to be achieved by 2025. Why are people banging on about these promises now?
CAUTION! Caution! Caution! Mr Albanese needs to remember that the first troops in the '60s to go to Vietnam were a training team. That escalated into conscription and worse. Beware of what you commit to.
THANK you Garry Linnell, for your heartfelt story about the love between your parents. You brought me to tears in your telling of the story of your parents meeting and long lasting love and support of each other. Sadly it's a story told many times over in today's times as dementia takes hold and takes away precious memories. I am hopeful that other families read your story and are as supportive as you appear to be.
WELL, it's official, Charles' coronation is on May 6 next year. I've put a reminder in my phone not to have the TV on that day. We had to endure over a week of coverage after the Queen's death. The media coverage began well, but it quickly descended into farce. I don't think I could stomach another week having to endure King Charlie on the throne. Not everyone is interested in the Royal Family (me included). The Fourth Estate, fully conscious of its sovereign role, turned itself into a megaphone, an echo chamber, a feedback loop. Contrast this with the death of Uncle Jack Charles who died on September 13 with the announcement buried on page 19. What is the world coming to?
AM I missing some-thing here? Is the telecommunications between Australia and the USA so bad that Jim Chalmers cannot make a face-to-face internet call to the person that he is going to see? Or is this just yet another junket trip for yet another Labor politician? The mind boggles.
IN 2007 the UN General Assembly passed the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Only four members of the assembly voted in opposition; USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Like it or not, all these countries were founded on pillage, murder, genocide and stolen Indigenous children by white invaders.
