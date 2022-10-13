Rebels and their cause lacking a lot of logic

WELL, it's official, Charles' coronation is on May 6 next year. I've put a reminder in my phone not to have the TV on that day. We had to endure over a week of coverage after the Queen's death. The media coverage began well, but it quickly descended into farce. I don't think I could stomach another week having to endure King Charlie on the throne. Not everyone is interested in the Royal Family (me included). The Fourth Estate, fully conscious of its sovereign role, turned itself into a megaphone, an echo chamber, a feedback loop. Contrast this with the death of Uncle Jack Charles who died on September 13 with the announcement buried on page 19. What is the world coming to?