ONE of three men accused of attempting to rob a licensed premises at Cardiff armed with a handgun and a meat cleaver has denied the charges against him in court.
Jade Allan Thompson, 32, faced Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to robbery armed with a dangerous weapon; possession of a prohibited drug; driving while disqualified and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
Police allege Thompson and two co-accused arrived at a licensed premises in Main Road Cardiff on January 25, when two of them entered wearing masks just after midnight and threatened the two employees inside with a handgun and a meat cleaver before taking a cash register and fleeing the scene.
It's the police case that the trio left the licensed premises in a blue Ford Falcon sedan and headed east on Main Street.
The employees were shaken but unharmed.
The allegations were investigated by the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad under Strike Force Hawksview.
Police searched a property in Wallsend, Maryland and a hotel room in New Lambton where it's alleged they seized a blue Ford Falcon, a motorcycle, ammunition, clothing, a firearm part, a small quantity of methylamphetamine and other items.
After an extensive investigation, officers arrested Thompson at the Wallsend address where he was initially charged with five offences.
A charge of acquiring a firearm part without authority to do so has been withdrawn.
Co-accused Nathan Paul and Benjamin Matheson are yet to enter pleas.
Thompson will be arraigned at Newcastle District Court in November and remains in custody.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
