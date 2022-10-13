Killer's mate 'could have said something' and ended two years of uncertainty and heartache: Carly's mum

THE mother of Carly McBride has broken down as she told the man who helped dump her body and cover up her murder that he could have said something to put an end to two years of uncertainty and heartache while her daughter remained missing.
James Anthony Cunneen, now 31, was in July found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to murder over the brutal death of Ms McBride, a jury finding he knew all along what happened to the "missing" mother. Cunneen knew because his mate, Ms McBride's boyfriend Sayle Kenneth Newson, told him on the afternoon of September 30, 2014, that he had just picked her up in Muswellbrook and, in a jealous and ice-fuelled rage, bashed her to death.
And then, shortly after hearing that shocking news, Cunneen and Newson put their heads together and came up with a plan to dispose of Ms McBride's body, create a false alibi for Newson and point the finger at Ms McBride's ex-partner.
Ms McBride's skeletal remains were found in bushland at Owens Gap in August, 2016. Newson was found guilty of murder last year and is serving a maximum 27-year sentence.
Cunneen, who was taken back behind bars after the verdict, faced a sentence hearing on Thursday as Ms McBride's mother, Lorraine Williams, read an emotional victim impact statement.
"You, Cunneen, could have said something or stopped this unfolding," Lorraine said. "You could have said something. All these years neither of you have shown any remorse for your actions. Murdering my precious child in cold blood. And you helping Newson dispose of her body. No words can really describe how I feel."
Lorraine, who has spoken previously about how her daughter was much more than just a murder victim, said Carly went to Dooralong Transformation Centre, where she met both Newson and Cunneen, to courageously face her demons.
"Little did we know the worst demon would appear and take her life away," Lorraine said through tears. "Neither of you have shown any remorse or guilt about your actions, and yet your truth has been told. I will never comprehend or understand how anyone can do this to another human being. You never knew who Carly was. You knew her for five seconds of her life. Her short life that you took away from me. We have the life sentence, you will get out of jail and have a life. You breathe, my Carly Dawn doesn't. My life sentence is missing my girl everyday for the rest of my life."
Cunneen, who maintained his solidarity to Newson throughout the years after Ms McBride's death and never broke ranks, maintains his innocence, the court heard.
His barrister, Dr. Robert Cavanagh, made submissions on Thursday, saying Cunneen was not present when Ms McBride was attacked and his role in being an accessory to her murder was limited, the "principle part" being helping dump her body.
Judge Phillip Mahony will sentence Cunneen on November 25.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
