Aboriginal Affairs minister Ben Franklin seeks advice on ICAC corruption investigation into the Awabakal Aboriginal Land Council.

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:02am, first published 3:33am
Former assistant tax commissioner Nicholas Petroulis was at the centre of a scheme involving the false sale and development of Awabakal-owned land.

NSW Aboriginal Affairs minister Ben Franklin has requested his department provide advice on the Independent Commission Against Corruption's investigation into the Awabakal Aboriginal Land Council.

