TV debut for innovation

Viridian Glass has been operating in Australia for more than 160 years, and proudly serving the Newcastle and Hunter region from its local manufacturing site since 1960.
Anthony Gunther, Viridian Marketing and Industry Manager, said the Viridian team were local people servicing local needs, supplying glass to Hornsby, Forster, Singleton and everywhere in between.
"In this time, we've helped shape the way Australians think about glass, from being just a functional building product to something that adds value to our homes and our lives," Anthony said.
"We know that natural light creates healthier, happier and more connected spaces. We also know that demand for comfortable and more energy efficient spaces is growing with the passive house movement and the introduction of 7-Star building standards in Australia.
"As leaders in the industry for quality and innovation, Viridian introduced VistaTech™ triple glazing into the range of energy-efficient insulated glass solutions."
VistaTech™ has earned Viridian Glass a finals berth in the 2022 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards for Product Innovation.
VistaTech™ made its debut on Australia's favourite renovation show, The Block 2022 Tree Change, filmed in Gisborne in regional Victoria.
"Gisborne is surrounded by rolling hills and stunning views of the Macedon Ranges. With the design concept focused on sustainability and achieving a 7-Star energy rating for each home, it formed the perfect project for Viridian to demonstrate the true benefits of using high-performance triple-glazed windows," Anthony said.
The three-pane technology is up to five times more efficient than standard glazing and when combined with a high-performance frame, it provides the most thermally efficient residential window and door system currently available in Australia.
This means that from the moment the glass is installed, it works to 'slow the flow' of heat loss or gain through the windows. It keeps the house warmer in winter and cooler in summer, making the house far more comfortable without relying on heaters and air-conditioners, and reducing energy bills and carbon emissions.
VistaTech™ triple glazing provides an additional layer of security and an acoustic solution without the use of interlayers, creating a natural sound barrier that not only maintains comfort levels felt within the home but keeps unwanted noise out. This impressive product is being used in growing numbers throughout Australia.
The VistaTech™ range is exclusively available through Viridian and includes VistaTech™ Ultimate Performance and VistaTech XP™ Xtreme Performance.
Baxco Homes is a double finalist in the 2022 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing Awards.
Baxco Homes owner/builder James Perry said entering the awards has been a big thing for him and his small team of three.
"Being a small local builder, we believe it will really get our name out there and possibly put us on the map of being up there with the other bigger builders.
"We are a small team, but we work so well together, and we turn over houses quicker than most builders.
"We entered two very different styles of houses and to receive finalists spots for both is an achievement in itself and for which we are so very grateful for.
"We plan to return next year with something even bigger and better to enter."
Most of Baxco's builds are custom design plans. Clients work with James and designer Steve Davis to ensure their dream home is realised.
"Nothing is to hard for Steve as where there's a will, there's a way and he always has a way," James said.
"When our clients feel stumped about a potential roadblock with their plan, Steve always finds a way around it.
"We find the custom design avenue more personal and throughout the process we really get to know each and every one of our clients. Our clientele aren't just numbers to us, they become part of the Baxco family and what we tell you at the beginning we must deliver at the end."
Baxco's clientele is brought by word of mouth. "If we build a house for a client, we end up signing at least two or three of their friends or people they know of," James said.
"When we start a new build in a new estate, we end up signing another two or three clients who have land in the same estate due to our build time frames and efficiency.
"The only marketing type campaign we run is called our 'Floor Plan Friday Release'. Steve designs a brand-new floor plan each week for me to release every Friday night to our socials being Facebook and Instagram. We find this engages a lot of new clients too as well as showcasing what we can build."
Baxco started as a hobby for James. "I love building houses and I love challenge. I was building houses for myself, friends and family and then one day I just decided to put myself out there."
Baxco - named after two dogs James once owned Baxter and Coco - began in 2018.
"Baxco has been on one great journey and all I can say is that it is up and up from here on out.
"Our team may be small but we work so well hand in hand. Dom Batey, our site supervisor, designer Steve Davis, and Tab Hipwell, my personal assistant - I will forever be grateful for the way my team treats this company as if it were their own."
The Australian Reinforcing Company (ARC) has a history of innovation stretching back more than 100 years.
And now, in a world first, the company has launched a highly innovative and sustainable residential slab building system that revolutionises the slab building process called LOKPOD™.
LOKPOD is a finalist in the 2022 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards for Product Innovation.
LOKPOD offers a 100% Australian-made polystyrene pod alternative that comes with an in-built chairing system, eliminating the need for traditional bar chairs and spacers in concrete slabs and significantly reducing time and cost to build a residential or industrial slab.
LOKPOD is a game-changer for the construction industry and features a unique design for easy interlocking installation onsite, with each quadrant locking into the next when setting down. It also complies with all relevant Australian construction standards.
Made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, LOKPOD will divert more than 3000 tonnes of plastic from landfill each year. It is officially certified as being better for the environment as ARC invests in a green future.
One of the main advantages of LOKPOD is that it doesn't require a separate engineer certification and meets all relevant Australian standards. With the same size range as industry alternatives, LOKPOD is a true one-to-one substitution that delivers an easy to use and more efficient installation.
The ARC was the first Australian company to introduce reinforcing mesh to the construction industry in 1920 and has been reinforcing the foundations of houses, apartments and commercial developments in Australia since that time. Today ARC continues to grow and evolve with the needs of local communities, offering 43 locations across the east coast.
With a strong legacy in product and service innovation, ARC continues to partner with its customers to identify cost and time efficiencies on their next job. ARC's expert team and comprehensive range ensure no matter what a customer's project needs are, big or small, they will be there to provide the right support as a 'one-stop' reinforcing shop.
By being fully sustainable, LOKPOD will divert more than 3000 tonnes of plastic from landfill annually.
A STRIKING four-storey house built on a steep block in Merewether is a finalist in the 2022 HIA-CSR Awards.
Buildingwise Construction Managing Director Archie Moroney said they were spurred to enter the project in the awards because of the challenges they faced on such a steep block.
''When the architect recommended us for this project, we understood there would be multiple obstacles to overcome including mine subsidence, slope stability concerns and the fact that the 45-degree gradient block had never before been constructed on," he said.
"Newcastle is built on an underground map of old coal mines, and multiple consultants were involved to establish the best course of action to tackle impediments we faced.
"The end result involved drilling into the hillside and concrete grouting the underground mines, boring nine-metre deep contiguous piles with an off-form concrete capping beam, then tackling the mass excavation.
"As a team, we developed a dwelling that satisfied the needs of our client's family and created a home that had been in their minds for a long time."
Buildingwise Construction are experts in custom residential builds, as well as commercial and industrial projects.
Based in Newcastle and servicing the Greater Newcastle region, Buildingwise manages all aspects of a construction project from design and build to ongoing quality maintenance.
"We are built on strong family values and the persistent determination to deliver exceptional service, skills, high-quality equipment and established core values of honesty, integrity, trust and respect," Archie said.
"At Buildingwise, we source and recommend materials, subcontractors and consultants throughout Newcastle and the Hunter Valley through our reliable network of professionals.
"This network has been developed and nurtured over years of building our own reputation in the industry and recognising the good reputations of others."
The highest honours in the residential building industry will be presented this evening (October 22) at the annual HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.
Craig Jennion, HIA Executive Director - Hunter, said that after two years of virtual awards, it will be wonderful to be able to meet face to face to view the achievements of the housing industry in the HIA Hunter region.
More than 70 awards across 33 categories will be presented to industry leaders and peers from across the Hunter and Central Coast regions.
Independently judged by industry professionals, the awards acknowledge the talent of builders, designers, suppliers and manufacturers who plan and construct quality new homes, townhouses, renovations, kitchens, bathrooms and more.
"The HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards represent the pinnacle achievement for the residential building industry," Mr Jennion said.
"Each year an exceptional calibre of entries is presented, a reflection of the hard work and dedication HIA members continue to display, and this year is no different."
The HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards recognise the craftsmanship and excellence of HIA members, from small family-owned businesses right up to the biggest names in the residential building industry.
"I congratulate all Hunter Awards entrants and finalists," Mr Jennion said. "We are proud to call these entrants HIA members.
"Despite the obvious challenges that we have all faced in recent years, such as COVID restrictions and the price and availability of materials and skilled labour, it has been another sound year for the industry locally.
"The HomeBuilder stimulus and budget announcements have given home buyers, renovators and industry the incentive and confidence to continue to navigate through these challenging times."
Mr Jennion said the increased confidence in the housing market combined with first-home buyer incentives and government guarantees were ensuring the residential building industry was on a strong footing and this contributed to the long-term prospects for the Hunter region.
For those looking to be inspired by innovative techniques in building as well as the latest trends in kitchens and bathrooms, the award winners will be featured on the Regional Housing Awards page of the HIA website early next week. To view these pages visit www.hia.com.au.
"I'm sure those who view the images will appreciate the build quality and design excellence that HIA members are achieving across a range of projects both large and small," Mr Jennion said.
Domaine Homes is a dual finalist in the 2022 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards, a sterling result for its debut in the annual honours.
Domaine's sales and marketing manager, Thomas Miles, said they were so pleased to hear that both homes entered were named finalists in the Awards.
"We only just recently refreshed all our home specifications and design schemes within the last year so it's really nice to see that our product has been received so well.
"Our entire team have worked so hard to make Domaine what it is today and it thanks to them we owe our success."
Domaine Homes prides itself on building single, double and acreage homes in a simplified, streamlined way.
Domaine currently have eight display centres across NSW with 17 display homes to select from and Domaine provides internal finance brokers who can help clients organise home loans.
"Throughout the home build process, we have a team of experienced professionals who assist you in finding suitable house designs for your land, helping you select your facade, internal and external design specifications; as well as customer service consultants and site supervisors who are in contact with you through every stage of construction." Thomas said.
"Domaine Homes caters to first-home buyers and investors based on our efficient and streamlined process.
"Because we are not a custom builder and provide preselected floorplans, facades, design specifications and colour schemes, we are able to accelerate the process for our clients from deposit to post-construction."
Domaine Homes was introduced to the Campbell Property Group (CPG) in 2016, as an increase in first-home buyers and investors were recognised in the residential property market.
"A demand grew for smaller home designs to suit the current market, so Domaine Homes was intended to create those homes that would be cost efficient, economical and practical for smaller lots," Thomas said.
"As many new consumers lacked the knowledge for home building, this called for a seamless and streamlined building process for our clients which we continue to abide by."
Thomas said Domaine Homes wanted to expand on its convenient business model and incorporate new methods to home building that make the customer journey much easier and enjoyable.
Domaine Homes' finalists are Sohar 28 Lochinvar in the Display Home $400,001 - $430,000 category and Richmond 32 Lochinvar in the Display Home $450,001 - $475,000 category.
Decorative products company polytec is both humbled and excited at being named a finalist in the 2022 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.
Its Beresfield Selection Studio is vying for Excellence in Showroom Display.
"We are extremely proud of the space we created," said Carley Eldridge, Content and Communications Coordinator for polytec.
"To have our entire polytec product range on display while enjoying a calming and cohesive space was the challenge.
"This was achieved by designing a studio that our customers could easily and confidently navigate through the selections for all joinery and architectural features, in a seamless manner.
"This space also needed to have the flexibility to provide smaller private consultation areas as well as allow for group presentations and larger-scale events and after holding many successful functions, trade events and information sessions we know it worked."
The result of the Beresfield Selection Studio was through the collaboration of polytec's internal marketing team, Crossmuller and Space Urban. Carley said polytec worked very hard at being a great-quality, Australian-owned and made brand and to be named as a finalist was both humbling and exciting.
The company started over 30 years ago as Borg Kitchens in Charmhaven on the NSW Central Coast by brothers Michael and John Borg and a handful of employees.
"Fast forward to today, polytec is the fastest-growing brand in the decorative surfaces category," Carley said.
"Through its manufacturing division, polytec leads the way in its commitment to Australian manufacturing and in the development of decorative surfaces for joinery applications in kitchens, living areas, bathrooms, laundries, wardrobes, home offices, furniture and commercial spaces."
Employing more than 2200 staff, polytec is committed to Australian manufacturing with world-class facilities now located at Charmhaven, Somersby, Oberon, Mount Gambier, and Selection Studios around Australia.
Carley said polytec was committed to sound and sustainable environmental practices.
"The links within our business chain considers the environmental implications of the product life cycle.
"We are proud of our achievements in this space - internationally recognised environmental certifications and a comprehensive range of closed-loop manufacturing techniques underpin our environmental policies and procedures.
"We believe in action, not words - our environmental performance clearly demonstrates this."
Pokolbin builder Jon Clark considers himself lucky, very lucky indeed.
He lives and works in the heart of the Hunter Valley's wine-growing region and, despite the many challenges within the building industry, is busier than ever.
And to cap that, he is a finalist in the 2022 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards - the first time he has entered any award in almost 30 years as a builder.
His entry is a Torren Bell Design house in the Custom Built Home $801,000-$1 million category.
The clients are Glenn and Katrina Kendall. "They knew what they wanted," Jon said. "The house is bespoke to their requirements and they're very happy with the result. I thank them for entrusting us to build for them."
Jon began as a sole trader in Singleton in 1994. He moved to Pokolbin 13 years ago, building his own home in The Vintage golf estate, its 18-hole championship golf course designed by Greg Norman.
"It is a very niche market. I'm pretty lucky working and living in such a beautiful estate to start with, surrounded by vineyards.
"I work with a great designer Torren Bell, who designed my own home as well," Jon said.
"I'm also lucky being surrounded by great staff (a team of three tradesmen), with my long-standing relationships with subcontractors, and with my clients, who trust me enough to build for them.
"I don't like to chop and change with trades, I like to build relationships. It's reflected in the end result, with houses we're very proud of."
Jon says these are challenging times for the building industry.
"We are always busy, but this is busiest we've been in a long time. We survived the pandemic but it's tough in the building trade, with shortages in trades, delays in supply, rising material costs - and of course the weather.
"I think anyone who gets to the awards night is doing exceptionally well. For the smaller guys to survive everything, during and since the pandemic, is a credit to everyone involved.
Jon has been working with Torren Bell for 15 years. "Torren started out as a carpenter, which is rare for a designer to be trade based. He knows the practical side of building."
Jon is also grateful to his staff of tradies. "I couldn't do without them," he said. As well as new home builds, they do renovations and extensions.
Jon has built nine homes in the The Vintage estate so far and his clients have become friends. Houses in the estate overlook fairways, parkland or the countryside. The Vintage estate has a $5 million clubhouse, fitness centre, 12 Grand Mercure apartments and a Chateaux Elan hotel.
Winning awards is becoming par for the course for Sage Painting.
It is now vying for another title, this time in the 2022 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards for a residential painting project in Merewether.
Sage Painting founder and managing director is Sean Hersee, a born and raised Novocastrian, said he was thrilled that the HIA had broadened the housing awards to include trades for the first time.
"The HIA is a national company that holds the industry to keep up the standards, so to be recognised as a company as the highest in its field, I don't think we could be more proud of what the team has achieved," Sean said.
A fifth-generation painter with more than 20 years' experience in the trade, Sean started Sage Painting in 2011 after working with his dad for 10 years. "I decided it was time to see what I could achieve in business," he said.
And achieve he certainly has.
Sage has grown to 46 staff with a full management team of estimators and operations mangers, and recently branched into specific areas like Port Stephens and the Hunter Valley. The company is based in Georgetown, Newcastle.
Our clients receive the best painting service possible.- Sage Painting founder Sean Hersee
Sage Painting projects have won or been finalists in various industry awards in the past decade.
"We pride ourselves with our team of professional commercial painters, renowned house painters and expert decorators who provide exceptional customer experience and superior results," Sean said.
Sage uses the latest technology and techniques in the painting industry and the highest-quality paints and products.
It offers clients a free colour consultation (worth $500) to home renovators and guarantees professional cleans with every job. All work comes with five to seven-year guarantees.
"Our clients receive the best painting service possible for their home," Sean said.
"Sage Painting's mission is transforming projects by bringing the design to life, although we can only do this with a professional team of dedicated craftsmen and women who believe in their skills and abilities to do so.
"We believe we have something really special with the team we have created."
The success of Bellriver Homes and the philosophy of the business are built on excellence, collaboration and ownership.
That's why recognition as a finalist in the Display Home $300,001-$325,000 category of the 2022 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards is so important to the company.
"To be recognised for the second year in a row as a finalist for the teams' achievements in the Hunter region is a tremendous accolade and one that recognises true teamwork and passion throughout the total build process," said Graham Brown, General Manager - Projects, House & Land.
"I'm extremely proud of our team to have been recognised by HIA again this year for the excellent work we've conducted in the region.
"As winner of Display Home of the Year Award in the 2021 HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards, then to secure a finalist position in the national category is a true testament to the quality, precision and execution of work by the team," Graham said.
"Bellriver has a diverse range of over 130 home designs, which enables us to provide options for the first-home buyers, growing and shrinking families, knockdown rebuilds and investors."
A feature of dealing with Bellriver Homes is their 'No Excuses Fixed Price Home Building Contract'. "We offer this, so you have the peace of mind knowing exactly what your home build will cost," Graham said. "We consider our quality-control systems and after-sales service to be among the most important areas of our business."
Every customer is allocated their own 'customer service consultant' to care for their every need.
"We manage and track every building project through a comprehensive software program. In essence, nothing is left to chance," Graham said.
"A significant difference between Bellriver and our competitors is that we are a family-owned business, we are hands-on in the business, all day every day."
Bellriver Homes offer all clients the opportunity to customise their home.
"The internal specifications of a Bellriver home are so high most clients don't require any up-specs, but if you do, we have an extensive range of options for you to choose from," Graham said.
Bellriver Homes' finalist entry, the Somerton 24 located at Warnervale, with its beautiful Avoca facade and oversized alfresco area, illustrates that perfectly.
"The Somerton 24 is ideally suited to a 15-metre frontage and is a split-level home," Graham said. "The well-proportioned and separated living area allow for a young family to grow without compromising on space and quality."