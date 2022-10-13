Experts will be called upon to help ensure the long-term future of Newcastle's coastline as part of a management plan for the city's southern beaches.
While Stockton's coastal woes are well documented, recent severe weather, huge swells and rising sea levels have exacerbated the need for action to protect the shoreline between Nobby's and Burwood beaches, City of Newcastle says.
Hunter Surf Lifesaving president Henry Scruton said access to Bar Beach was particularly difficult after the shore took several batterings in recent months.
Beach goers previously were able to easily hop down onto the sand at the end of the promenade, but the drop is now more prominent and a fairly narrow set of stairs the only safe way to get down.
City of Newcastle executive director planning and environment Michelle Bisson said council was spending $1.1 million to reinstate safe access at Bar Beach, and "also looking to the future to develop a longer-term strategy for this hugely important stretch of our coastline".
This means working with coastal experts to better understand the impacts over the short and long term and what that means for the future use of these beaches and assets.
Recent council studies have included an assessment of coastal inundation and erosion hazards, and follow investigations in 2018 that found "unprotected areas of coastline were at a higher level of risk for erosion than previously thought".
"Significant weather events, combined with long-term sea level rising, means that waves are now reaching higher on the shoreline, exposing both bedrock and man-made structures more frequently - not just here but along the entire east coast," Ms Bisson said.
The unprotected area from Cooks Hill Surf Life Saving Club at Bar Beach south to the cliff line at Dixon Park was the most at risk part of the southern beaches, Ms Bisson said.
"Along this stretch there is no natural cliff line or man-made structure in place," she said. "The results of the coastal hazards assessment indicate a future reduction in shore width, and risk of damage to built assets including the Cooks Hill Surf Lifesaving Club building and adjacent roads and parking areas,
"Our team is working with these coastal experts to develop a coastal management program for this area, which will consider the increasing exposure to coastal hazards and explore long-term management options for this highly valued stretch of coastline."
Mr Scruton said the council met with the surf clubs on Wednesday night to discuss the future of these beaches.
"We're definitely interested in the outcomes of the coastal management plan," he said. "People in Newcastle love our beaches, we need to have access to them."
Council said consultation will continue with the broader community over the coming months before a strategy is placed on public exhibition. The strategy will be then brought to the elected council for support, and later forwarded to the NSW Minister for Local Government for certification.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
