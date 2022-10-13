Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle starts engagement for southern beaches coastal management program

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
October 13 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bar Beach in July after a week of heavy swells lashed the shore. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Experts will be called upon to help ensure the long-term future of Newcastle's coastline as part of a management plan for the city's southern beaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.