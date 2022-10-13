NSW Health has appointed Multiplex as principal contractor for the $835 million John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct.
The project is due for completion in 2026 and will include a seven-storey acute services building, new emergency department and more adult and paediatric critical care spaces.
The plans also include a birthing suite and inpatient maternity unit, neonatal intensive care unit, special care nursery, operating theatres, rooftop helipad and more than 900 new car spaces.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said up to 800 workers were expected on site each day.
"Significant progress has already been made on site and the community can now see the scale of the project and the huge amount of work that has been done to prepare for construction of the new seven-storey acute services building in the coming weeks," he said.
Multiplex also built the new Maitland Hospital.
The company will establish a "connection" centre to help employ primarily disadvantaged local job seekers during construction.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
