Perhaps it's easier to start at the end of the play. You know there is an alchemy at the fore when the cast are shamelessly laughing at the silliness of their own stuff-ups. When a lady cop in aviators bursts into view, looking as though the Terminator just swallowed Nicky Minaj, and then confesses that she arrived onto the stage too early, the woman across from me almost choked on her Jatz and cheese.