Hunter students roll with punches in HSC English Paper 2

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:58am, first published 5:30am
Lily Trench, Georgia Collins and Emily Baldwin. Emily said the HSC wasn't as daunting as she'd pictured and success felt more achievable than a few years ago. Georgia said she was "surprisingly calm" and taking exams one day at a time. Lily said wasn't stressed. Picture by Marina Neil

HUNTER students said they felt "thrown" by some questions in English Paper 2 Modules - including an unexpected last section - but were well prepared to roll with the punches.

