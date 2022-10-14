DRINKS REVIEW: Blanc de noir a free and easy bubbly

FOR craft beer devotees a pilgrimage to Marrickville is an absolute must, as nowhere in Australia is there a greater concentration of first-class breweries. On any given weekend you'll find hordes of hop heads bouncing around the industrial streets of the gentrifying inner south-west Sydney suburb, in search of intriguing new ales. The Grifter Brewing Co, along with Batch and Philter, has been one of the superstars of the Marrickville scene for quite a while. Grifter's pale ale is among the Aussie standouts in the popular style. Another Grifter favourite is the Daisy Hazy Pale. The mix of Amarillo, Citra and Mosaic hops, combined with the use of rolled oats in the brewing process and Verdant yeast strain ensure Daisy doesn't blow your head off with overwhelming tropical fruitiness like many of its contemporaries. Daisy has sweet pineapple and grassy tones, finished with a foamy mouthfeel. If you're searching for a sessionable hazy, Daisy is your girl, but drinkers searching for a more adventurous drop should seek juicier alternatives.