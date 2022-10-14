DRINKS REVIEW: Blanc de noir a free and easy bubbly

If you're looking for a sparkling little number to celebrate Oct-sober, look no further than this blanc de noir from Plus & Minus. I've been a fan of their whole range since it launched in 2020. Favourites include the rose, and a shiraz as close to the real thing as you'll get. Now there's a premium range, including this offering from the Adelaide Hills. Made with pinot noir grapes, it's bursting with red fruit aromas, plums and blackberries at the forefront. Compared with a blanc de blanc (which Plus & Minus also do) a blanc de noirs has more body and depth. Many non-alcoholic sparklings can be sickly sweet, but this one is dry with plenty of bubbles. Pop a few away for Christmas too.
FOR craft beer devotees a pilgrimage to Marrickville is an absolute must, as nowhere in Australia is there a greater concentration of first-class breweries. On any given weekend you'll find hordes of hop heads bouncing around the industrial streets of the gentrifying inner south-west Sydney suburb, in search of intriguing new ales. The Grifter Brewing Co, along with Batch and Philter, has been one of the superstars of the Marrickville scene for quite a while. Grifter's pale ale is among the Aussie standouts in the popular style. Another Grifter favourite is the Daisy Hazy Pale. The mix of Amarillo, Citra and Mosaic hops, combined with the use of rolled oats in the brewing process and Verdant yeast strain ensure Daisy doesn't blow your head off with overwhelming tropical fruitiness like many of its contemporaries. Daisy has sweet pineapple and grassy tones, finished with a foamy mouthfeel. If you're searching for a sessionable hazy, Daisy is your girl, but drinkers searching for a more adventurous drop should seek juicier alternatives.
JAMES and Careena Kellie's Harewood Estate in Western Australia's Great Southern Region is one of Australia's top riesling producers and I've found that manifest in four $35 new-release 2022 Tunny, Porongurup, Mount Barker and Denmark area wines. But Harewood is no one-trick pony as today's two good-value blends show. This 14.5% alcohol happy marriage of shiraz and cabernet sauvignon is deep purple and has gamey aromas and zingy blackberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays Maraschino cherry, peppermint, spice and savoury oak and the finish has ferric tannins. It would drink well with crumbed lamb cutlets and ratatouille and cellar for four years. The rieslings and other Harewood wines are at harewood.com.au, singlevineyards.com, the Scotsdale Road, Denmark, winery and independent bottle shops. Great Southern, is one of the world's largest, most isolated wine regions and has five sub-regions of Frankland River, Albany, Mount Barker, Porongurup and Denmark.
BLENDS of sauvignon blanc and semillon have been a great success in WA, and this one would be excellent spring season drinking. It is bright lemon in the glass and has frangipani scents and refreshing gooseberry flavour on the front palate. Lime, sherbet and gunmetal characters combine on the middle palate and slatey acid livens the taste buds at the finish. Team it with chicken and mushroom vol-au-vent and cellar for two years. Winegrowing in the vast Great Southern area was founded in 1965 around its largest city Albany and was pioneered by two eminent viticulturists Californian Professor Harold Olmo and John Gladstones of the University of Western Australia. The Denmark on Harewood labels has nothing to do with the northern European nation. The beautiful area 421 kilometres from Perth on WA's south coast, was named in 1829 by explorer and former Royal Navy ship's surgeon Thomas Wilson as a tribute to his mentor, Physician of the Fleet Alexander Denmark.
