DRINKS REVIEW: Blanc de noir, Plus & Minus; Daisy Hazy Pale, The Grifter Brewing Co; Harewood Estate 2020 Great Southern Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon; Harewood Estate 2021 Denmark Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon

October 14 2022 - 8:00pm
DRINKS REVIEW: Blanc de noir a free and easy bubbly

BUBBLES ARE FREE

Blanc de noir, Plus & Minus, 

Adelaide Hills, 0% ABV,

$24.95, 750ml

Karen Hardy

If you're looking for a sparkling little number to celebrate Oct-sober, look no further than this blanc de noir from Plus & Minus. I've been a fan of their whole range since it launched in 2020. Favourites include the rose, and a shiraz as close to the real thing as you'll get. Now there's a premium range, including this offering from the Adelaide Hills. Made with pinot noir grapes, it's bursting with red fruit aromas, plums and blackberries at the forefront. Compared with a blanc de blanc (which Plus & Minus also do) a blanc de noirs has more body and depth. Many non-alcoholic sparklings can be sickly sweet, but this one is dry with plenty of bubbles. Pop a few away for Christmas too.

