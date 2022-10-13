An elderly woman suffered the effects of smoke inhalation near Maitland on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in her home.
Fire and Rescue NSW said neighbours, including two care workers, helped the 80-year-old to safety after the blaze ignited in the kitchen of the Tenambit home about 2pm - they had been alerted by the sound of a smoke alarm.
Fire crews from East Maitland, Maitland, Tarro and Morpeth arrived at the Valentia Parade scene to douse the fire, which started in the oven.
They ventilated the home as the woman's daughter, a registered nurse, cared for her mother at the scene.
Fire and Rescue NSW said the impact of the blaze could have been much greater, if not for the working smoke alarms.
