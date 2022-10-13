Crash after car key stolen from Hamilton South home

Two people have been charged, accused of a robbery that led to alleged dangerous driving and a crash in suburban Newcastle.
They allegedly fled a home at Hamilton South about 3am on Thursday after the occupant caught them on the property - but they escaped with a key they used to steal a nearby car.
Police received reports about 6.30am of a vehicle being driven dangerously before it crashed at Waratah West. There were reports of three people running from the car.
Officers arrived at the scene of the crash and spotted the trio nearby, who fled in different directions when they saw police.
Xtra, the police dog, found one of them hiding in bushland off Greystanes Avenue while officers found and chased a second person at North Lambton.
Both have been charged and police say their investigation is ongoing.
