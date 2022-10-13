New police graduates headed for northern NSW

Northern NSW has been allocated 19 new police officers of those graduating from the Goulburn academy today - up from 18 in the August cohort but less than the 26 posted to the region in June.
Six of those being sent north will start their careers in the Hunter from next week, including two each for the Hunter Valley, Port Stephens-Hunter and Lake Macquarie police districts.
Of the 145 new recruits, 25 are going to southern NSW, 15 to western NSW and 86 to the Sydney metropolitan area.
"The students have worked hard to get here - both academically and physically - and have proved their capability to take on the tasks involved in the job ahead," Acting Commissioner Mal Lanyon said.
"Each day can be both rewarding and challenging but I look forward to seeing the inspiring things these officers will achieve throughout their careers."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.