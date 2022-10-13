Newcastle Herald
New NSW Police graduates headed for Hunter Valley, Port Stephens-Hunter, Lake Macquarie police districts

Updated October 13 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 10:00pm
New police graduates headed for northern NSW

Northern NSW has been allocated 19 new police officers of those graduating from the Goulburn academy today - up from 18 in the August cohort but less than the 26 posted to the region in June.

Local News

