Former Leeds Rhinos mentor Brian McDermott could be on his way to Newcastle with reports the Super League veteran is set to take up the vacant assistant's role at the Knights.
McDermott, who guided Leeds to four premierships in a coaching stint between 2011-18 and also headed up ill-fated Canadian expansion franchise Toronto Wolfpack, looks set to replace Willie Peters as Adam O'Brien's right-hand man.
NewsCorp reported Friday that the 52-year-old would join Newcastle following the Rugby League World Cup.
The Knights have been contacted for comment.
McDermott coached Featherstone Rovers in the Championship, the competition below Super League, this year but resigned after his side was knocked out in the semi-finals.
McDermott's appointment would add some much-needed experience to Newcastle's coaching staff.
The former Bradford Bulls player and Great Britain international is no stranger to working with big-name players, having coached Sonny Bill Williams at the Wolfpack in 2020 before the club ran into financial troubles.
McDermott is currently assisting Fiji at the World Cup in England.
More to come.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
