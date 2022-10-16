Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Why are snakes being seen more? Snake catcher Colin Shoemark says the rain and long grass are factors

By Damon Cronshaw
October 16 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red-bellied black snakes in combat over a female on a lawn in Fern Bay. It's breeding season. Picture by Neil Zanardi

Two red-bellied black snakes were caught in a twisted moment on the lawn of a suburban home in Fern Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.