Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Former Hunter Pirates coach Adrian Hurley inducted into Sport Australia's Hall of Fame

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Adrian Hurley has been inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

Former Hunter Pirates coach Dr Adrian Hurley says he feels "blessed" to have been inducted into Sport Australia's Hall of Fame.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.