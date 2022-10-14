Former Hunter Pirates coach Dr Adrian Hurley says he feels "blessed" to have been inducted into Sport Australia's Hall of Fame.
Dr Hurley, of Chain Valley Bay, was one of nine inductees for 2022 and included with the likes of Brad Fittler (rugby league), Chris Judd (AFL) and Catherine Cox (netball).
The 78-year-old's list of achievements includes coaching the Boomers at the 1988/92 Olympics, taking them to the semi-finals for the first time in '88; coaching Perth to a National Basketball League championship in 1995; and launching the Australian Institute of Sport's inaugural basketball program.
"It's a bit surreal," he said.
"When you look at who is in the Hall of Fame - even though I'm not on the athletes' side, the first name on the list is Don Bradman - you sort of shake your head a little bit.
"To get an award like this, this is with all sports, you're very grateful.
"You can't get here without good support from your family and players and other coaches."
Dr Hurley is already a Basketball Australia life member, Order of Australia Medal recipient and was the inaugural inductee into BA's Hall of Fame, which he now chairs.
He highlights the '88 Olympics result and the AIS project as his "standout" achievements. He is also most proud of his book, Hoop High: A History of Australian Olympic Basketball 1956-2000, published in 2015.
Dr Hurley coached the Hunter Pirates, the region's defunct NBL franchise, for two seasons across 2004-06.
He was named the league's coach of the year for taking the side from last place to the playoffs in his first season.
He remains involved in the game in retirement, mentoring coaches from afar.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.