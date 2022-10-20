We are committed to improving lives by pioneering a whole new way of looking at mental health treatment.- Newcastle clinical psychologist Dr Linda Thomas, founder of Med-Psych
Globally recognised as a key opinion leader, Newcastle clinical psychologist Dr Linda Thomas, founder of Med-Psych, has seen a visible spike in demand for mental health treatment post-COVID.
And it may surprise some people to know that two in five times an unhealthy gut has been found to be the root cause of the patient's problem.
"Many patients present with mental health challenges, such as anxiety, low mood, brain fog, even ADHD (Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder), but are found to have undiagnosed gut conditions," Dr Thomas said.
"Using an interplay of mental health and gut health interventions, our practice can help improve peoples' memory, mood, attention, or reduce their stress."
Dr Linda Thomas is a clinical psychologist registered with Australian Health Practitioners Registration Authority and endorsed by the Australian Psychological Society.
She provides expert opinion and treatment in the areas of clinical, forensic and neuropsychology.
Her training includes psychopathology, neuropathology, immunology and medical science.
Dr Thomas has been a consultant in psychological medicine, a senior lecturer in the disciplines of medicine and psychology as well as a medico-legal assessor.
As a visiting fellow at the Australian National University she continues to research how our gut health affects our emotions and this informs her clinical practice at Med-Psych.
Dr Thomas founded psychology practice Med-Psych in 2010 to produce high quality and innovative mental health interventions.
Today, ten general psychologists and clinical psychologists at Med-Psych offer face-to-face sessions and telehealth psychology Australia wide.
"We are a passionate interdisciplinary team that collaborates deeply and thinks differently," Dr Thomas said.
"We are committed to improving lives by pioneering a whole new way of looking at mental health treatment."
The team can assist with all aspects of mental health and gut health, from IBS, weight management and eating disorders, to anxiety, sleep problems, emotional control strategies and behaviour change in both adults and children.
Med-Psych is an accredited National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and Medicare practice, and can also assist with NDIS behavioural support and workplace mental health, medico legal opinions, mental health literacy, and sickness certificates.
To book an appointment or for more information, call 4929 4882 or email info@med-psych.com.au.
