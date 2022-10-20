Newcastle Herald

Med-Psych offers insights into how gut health improves your mental health

October 20 2022 - 1:30pm
We are committed to improving lives by pioneering a whole new way of looking at mental health treatment.

- Newcastle clinical psychologist Dr Linda Thomas, founder of Med-Psych
Newcastle clinical psychologist Dr Linda Thomas, founder of Med-Psych, leads a passionate interdisciplinary team that has developed a specialty program centred around better wellness through the gut. Picture supplied

Globally recognised as a key opinion leader, Newcastle clinical psychologist Dr Linda Thomas, founder of Med-Psych, has seen a visible spike in demand for mental health treatment post-COVID.

