A high-ranking Ukrainian member of the Catholic Church has thanked Newcastle for supporting his country during the war.
Bishop Mykola Bychok held a service at the Ukraine Catholic Church in Adamstown on Friday.
The service marked a national day of prayer and feast in Ukraine for "protection of the holy mother of god".
"We are fighting for freedom, protecting our independence," he said.
"Many people died, many women lost their husbands. At this stage, we have the opportunity to be or not to be."
He said the Russians "not only want our land, they want to rewrite our history".
While in Newcastle, he met several displaced people who have come to Australia from Ukraine.
The bishop's parents, both aged 71, still live in Ukraine.
"They are OK, but every day they hear sirens and warnings. It's also some trauma for them," he said.
"I also have a brother in the western part of Ukraine, close to my parents. It's a huge stress for him, his wife and their 6-year-old son."
Some of his priest friends are in parts of Ukraine under Russian occupation.
"They are fighting in different fields - spiritual and military. But we are not alone - God helps us. We have been fighting for more than 200 days. It shows we really have a strong spirit and support from the whole world.
"Australia has given us Bushmasters [armoured vehicles]. They are helping our army, especially in parts where we reoccupied our land. We are really grateful. Thanks to Newcastle, NSW and Australia for their support."
Bishop Bychok, now aged 42, became Australia's youngest bishop in June 2020. He is now based at Saints Peter and Paul's Cathedral in Melbourne, but was previously a priest from 2015 to 2020 in New Jersey.
He said he is ranked number six in the Catholic Church around the world, among 5000 bishops. He could theoretically one day become the Pope, but dismissed such suggestions saying "it's not my future, no no".
"I'm responsible for a lot of churches and people in Australia, New Zealand, Oceania and some islands," he said, adding this was plenty.
Subdeacon Myroslav Vons, who attended the Newcastle service, came to Australia from Ukraine three months ago.
"I came with my wife and children. In the orthodox tradition, we can be married."
In Ukraine, people live with the sounds of war and "we understand you can go to bed and never wake up".
"They bomb not only military objects, they bomb houses, schools and kindergartens. We are not afraid, we are more angry. We say in Ukraine if you want to win, you fight with a cold heart."
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
