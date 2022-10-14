MANY 'pros' have been espoused and documented for the proposed 'floating wind farm' off our east coast.
However, maybe someone can enlighten me, to date I have not definitively seen documented that the proposed floating wind farms with their associated chaining to the seabed off our coast will not have any effect at all on the migratory paths of the whales.
Has any effect on the whale migration been considered and clearly documented?
'Newly installed' and perfectly operating wind farms in the US, at change of season, killed hundreds and hundreds of American bald eagles as they were installed in the 'forever' migratory path of these magnificent birds.
I need to be absolutely convinced that, with the navigation system of the whale, that it is impossible for a similar thing to happen with the proposed wind farm installation. In my opinion, apart from the unsightly nature of these structures on our beautiful world for this method of electricity generation (whether in view or not), what a travesty it would be if we destroyed a natural environment, a migratory path that has existed 'forever', in trying to save another. Even if one whale was to be killed or maimed, to me, that is one too many.
Mostly, we all live in the present, but have the calculations been projected out for say 60 years (ie. more than one 'cycle' of installation) for the savings, whether in costs or for the environment, of manufacture, installation, maintenance, decommissioning?
RISING obesity, depression and addiction to devices among our children ought to have our local and state governments pulling out every stop to get children actively involved in healthy activity.
But we don't see that. Instead we see sports clubs being charged a fortune for access to sports fields that ratepayers always thought were a valuable service, freely available. We see fortunes spent on stadiums and on support for international teams, for the benefit of spectators, while parents are charged very high fees for their children to play at all. We see our own council throwing out money at Supercars, restricting access to beaches for months, shutting down foreshore play areas, so that people can watch cars go around and around our narrow streets for a few hours on TV.
All that, regardless of the impact on local children's ears and lungs, let alone the negative road safety lesson. Our governments should be investing heavily in free playing fields, free access to sports clubs, cycleways and so many other healthy venues for our children. We should not be trading their welfare for a few hours of entertainment on TV or any spurious idea that any success of our elite teams indicates the health of our society. Our children and youths are in crisis. We need to focus on their needs instead of going off with the pixels.
THE Lake Macquarie City Council and lord mayor Kay Fraser recently gave the concept of e-bicycles in Lake Macquarie a rousing endorsement.
I see many abandoned purple bicycles, often lying horizontal, and often in close proximity to the quite dangerous esplanade linking Speers Point with Warners Bay. Hopefully, the operator of this scheme, as well as our council, have adequate insurance against the inevitable mishaps, including tripping over these abandoned machines. Where are the council rangers? In addition, I believe that it is extraordinary that, with the COVID pandemic still with us, that the Lake Macquarie City Council could so actively promote an operation where the mandatory helmets are necessarily shared from one cyclist to the next.
PHIL Grainger, (Short Takes 13/10), I'm no climate change guru, nor do I know if the 1954 flood was climate-induced.
Comparing larger natural disasters with those of today is a typical red herring used by climate change sceptics - the old, "Well explain that! Gotcha!" approach. What I do know is what scientific research tells us - our rapidly warming climate means that storms are now occurring in a super-charged atmosphere. As temperatures increase, so does the water-holding capacity of the lower atmosphere. The oceans are also warming, especially at the surface, driving up evaporation rates. Global average surface temperature has already risen by about 1 above pre-industrial levels, leading to an increase of 7 per cent in the amount of water vapour in the atmosphere, and that storm events are thus becoming more severe.
If the temperature rises another one degree, the atmosphere will then carry 14 per cent more moisture. Ask the people of Windsor how 7 per cent more moisture sounds to them ... and any insurance company.
ON September 3 I had a letter published, ("More important things than free childcare"). My opening message was how I had just turned Q&A off because I knew I couldn't listen to the topics being discussed. This week's program, (13/10) had the most informative and important messages articulated at an exceptional level by guests.
The main topic was timely since I had a letter published headed "Death of the planet", (Letters 10/10). I forwarded it to 24 friends. So far, only three replied, and no responding letters to the editor on the subject. I have been involved (volunteering) in many different causes and this response is not unusual. I urge contributors to the Herald letters interested in the plight of women in Iran, the scourge of Sportsbet (gambling) and to hear Erin Brockovich's delivery of anxiety regarding climate change, to watch the show on iView.
I have serious concerns whether what must be done to prevent planet carnage can be achieved. I have been reliably informed that the suggestion of climate change was talked about over 200 years ago. This leads me to believe that the real culprits will not be brought to account for the raping and pillaging of the planet and the occupants will suffer debilitating consequences, the like of which has never been experienced before. The quip "she'll be right mate" attitude is alive and well and won't fix the problem.
AS the Ukraine war grinds on, we are now seeing even more disturbing footage than before. Maybe we need this to wake up. This week I saw live vision of dead Russian soldiers being eaten by cats and dogs.
The Russians didn't take their dead or wounded with them, so desperate they were to retreat and with such little regard they have for life yet the Ukrainians are picking them up and providing humanitarian care.
It distresses me that here we spend so much energy and angst on petty political arguments we lose sight of such life and death issues which threaten to engulf the civilised world.
WOULD Knights fans ever accept a Manly man as coach? But seriously would Des Hasler want to take on our mob of underachievers?
CAN someone please explain to me why our national flag has been pushed aside at the government's media venue, in favour of the native flags. TV news clips from that venue always show our national flag moved to the extreme left of view. I was always of the opinion, all other flags are subordinate to the nation's. Perhaps it was never put back in its correct position after Adam Brandt's little dummy spit.
SURELY the Australian Labor Party's greatest traitor, Mark Latham, hasn't found a new way to play the system? Not even someone like Mr Latham would resign halfway through his term in the state upper house allowing some unknown potential twit to replace him, then run again and probably be re-elected for another eight years! No one would treat the public with such open contempt surely?
PHIL Grainger's letter, (Short Takes 13/10), prompts a response. Not for Phil's benefit though. I doubt anything I could say would change his mind. But for those people not sure what gives with our extreme weather and climate change, Yes we have had extreme weather events plenty of times in the past. The big problem we are facing with climate change is that extreme weather events will occur much more frequently than they have in the past, and with more severity. We won't have any time to recover from floods, droughts or severe storms before the next one hits us. No more good years to prepare for the bad.
IN response to John Arnold, I'd like to think I choose realism over delusion. As for comparing asbestos to coal you might as well compare apples with oranges. I hope you don't own and drive a car or have a hot shower, cook your food or have a mobile phone like the other climate change hypocrites, mate.
JUST a quick note to say thank you for publishing my letter to the editor about seeking information about family members. I've had an excellent wide ranging set of responses of very helpful information which I am digesting now in preparation for our trip next month. Will keep you posted on that and update you and your readers on our extensive findings in the coming weeks. Once again, very many thanks.
BRING Supercars to the Bay; much better scenery and facilities compared to Newcastle East ... and we get the potholes fixed.
