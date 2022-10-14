Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wyong gunman Bradley Jason Mark White found guilty of murder over shooting of Byron Tonks

Updated October 14 2022 - 2:35am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Byron Tonks, 20, was shot in the chest while sheltering inside a home at Wyong in March, 2020.

AS he stood at the front door of his Wyong home and fired two rifles at terrified neighbours, emptying more than 220 rounds into houses and cars for about an hour, Bradley Jason Mark White called those fleeing his barrage of bullets "cowards".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.