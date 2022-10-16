SCOTT Neylan, (Short Takes, 8/10), I am glad you find the returning Newcastle 500 to be wonderful news. But I am also saddened by your derogatory snipe at alternate views that you say are from East Enders - people that have to live in the midst of the "action" with their lives turned upside down through no fault of their own during the period of the race. Have you ever considered the benefits of working with your fellow community members through intelligent constructive debate rather than nasty sniping? There are other Newcastle 500 fans that can be happy about the race in letters to the editor without lowering themselves to derogatory words against those with alternate views.