After reading James Joyce's wonderful article in the Weekender on Saturday, I would like to add some of my experiences at the Mater Radiation Oncology Unit.
Having scalp cancer, I had the same experience fitting then having the mask bolted down for my 30 days ray treatment.
Fortunately I didn't feel claustrophobic during the treatment but others had to be sedated before each treatment.
I have two points to make. Firstly, the fact we have such a great facility virtually on our doorstep with a brilliant caring staff during this and a subsequent 30-day treatment for prostate cancer. Bravo!
Secondly, to reinforce the old saying "there is always somebody worse off than you". When you see a mum and dad arrive with their 10-year-old son from their far-western town for the child to face 30 days of treatment in a strange town, having to find accommodation and most probably leaving their jobs to give the boy the best possible treatment melts your heart.
It certainly reinforces the saying that you should never feel sorry for yourself. Having this positive attitude and a wonderful network of support from my partner, other family and friends really helped getting through the tough times.
INDEPENDENT Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has put forward a private member's bill which seeks to correct an anti-competitive and anomalous arrangement.
It was put in place under Mike Baird in 2013. It imposes a penalty on any future Port of Newcastle container terminal operator if it handles a container. This penalty is government-determined but prohibitive. It would "compensate" Port Botany and Port Kembla terminal operators, ('Pressure builds on port policy', Herald 13/10).
Premier Dominic Perrottet has defended this arrangement. Perrottet asserts that it is cost efficient despite the Productivity Commission finding otherwise. Perrottet also asserts that the arrangement involves "asset recycling" (privatisation of the southern port terminals) which has allowed the state government to provide "significant investment" in the Hunter.
Maybe Perrottet is talking about the slow little-used, cracked trams that disrupt traffic, or the heavy rail corridor that his government sold off to developers. I would like to see the statistics on NSW government expenditure on which Perrottet presumably, relies.
In June 2022, NSW ICAC found that pork-barrelling had occurred on an "industrial scale" in NSW. This means that Labor electorates like Newcastle, have missed out.
When the ACCC challenged the container terminal arrangement as anticompetitive last year in the Federal Court, the court affirmed that the arrangement was technically legal. The ACCC is currently appealing the decision.
Good for the two Nationals MPs who have threatened to cross the floor to lend moral support to Piper's bill.
Does Newcastle even want a container terminal? Any terminal would be highly automated and create very few jobs. If it handled containers that are bound for, or coming from, south-west Sydney, this would cause unnecessary truck damage and congestion on Newcastle's inner roads and the M1. Given the distances involved, would a Newcastle container terminal be competitive with Port Botany or Port Kembla?
Nevertheless, a Newcastle operator should, in principle, be allowed to handle containers, particularly local containers.
There are still a number of warehouses and factories around Newcastle's old industrial core and others that have appeared at the end of the M1 around Beresfield that service Sydney.
But handling Newcastle containers could be a logistical nightmare. It could involve multiple stops and port fees for container ships, and the sorting out of the contents of containers at distribution centres.
It is true that, with the end of coal, Newcastle Port needs to diversify away from coal handling. But, in my opinion, a container terminal is not the way to go.
MUCH is made about the indisputable fact that wind and solar is the cheapest form of energy available to Australia while we preach that nuclear energy is the most costly form of energy because the science is settled as to which way we need to go as a nation. Which way is cheapest?
While I know it is wrong to ask questions on this subject, I have a few that I'd like answers for:
Just asking.
IT was disappointing that Peter Dolan's sunny outlook on nuclear, ('Positives of nuclear explained', Letters 14/10), was accompanied by such a negative view of renewables.
Australia is a renewables dream because we have the space and the climate, for both wind and solar. In most cases we don't need to remove any trees, and certainly not in the case of off-shore wind generators.
Turbine manufacturers in Denmark have produced a fully recyclable blade, and the industry world-wide is moving towards 100 per cent sustainability.
The same cannot be said for nuclear: the problem of waste is notoriously unsolvable.
Japan, after the Fukushima disaster in 2011, will spend $1 trillion by 2050 - that's just for the clean-up. The "modern nuclear reactors" mentioned by Mr Dolan sound quite cute.
But if he is referring to the small modular reactors, these have been a real headache for the few countries trying them out: costs and build-times have blown out, and projected energy output makes them prohibitively expensive.
Lastly, if you did want nuclear energy in Australia, how long would you be prepared to wait, how much would you be prepared to spend, and where would you put it?
IT was with great pleasure I donated a small amount to the Kia van for a legend Noel "Cheeky" Burt at Merewether Carlton Rugby Club (Herald,15/10). What a great cause. I hope it becomes a reality for you and you get around after being mostly stuck at home for 35 years.
SCOTT Neylan, (Short Takes, 8/10), I am glad you find the returning Newcastle 500 to be wonderful news. But I am also saddened by your derogatory snipe at alternate views that you say are from East Enders - people that have to live in the midst of the "action" with their lives turned upside down through no fault of their own during the period of the race. Have you ever considered the benefits of working with your fellow community members through intelligent constructive debate rather than nasty sniping? There are other Newcastle 500 fans that can be happy about the race in letters to the editor without lowering themselves to derogatory words against those with alternate views.
NOBODY is above the law, a saying we have heard many times by politicians. The Robodebt scheme was introduced by the previous federal government to claim back money from people innocent of any wrongdoing. The scheme was eventually deemed unlawful by the Federal Court. Now in my way of thinking, unlawful means against the law, so let's wait and see if any politician from the previous government is charged with breaking the law here. People committed suicide over this scheme and somebody needs to be held accountable over this.
BURNING fossil fuels to produce energy is the prime cause of human-induced climate change. Last financial year government subsidies for fossil fuels cost the people of Australia $11.6 billion. Surely now we have a newly elected federal government we can expect to see energy subsidy practices that discourage rather than encourage the growth of man induced climate change.
DAVE McTaggart, remember wrestling in the '70s when all the wrestlers would be in the ring and a bag of cash was on top of a greasy pole? Everyone fought for the cash. How about the editor organising a wrestling match with the gold pen on top of the greasy pole, broadcast on NBN, Super Hubert as referee and the action called by Mike Rabbitt. I bags being Brutus Beefcake.
NO! Nein! xi! Nonpenso! Non! Bu! That's "no" in six languages to this "Voice" referendum the Labor government is trying to shove down our throats. It's the most racist bit of legislation ever in Australia; similar to the African apartheid movement which finished years ago when sanity prevailed.
WELL Solomon Islands showed their true colours to China by flying police officers to China to be trained, the Australian government should now show their disappointment in this disloyalty. The Solomon Islands parliament should wear the financial and political consequences.
